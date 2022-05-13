Evening headlines: Limerick legend speaks about Treaty hurler’s alleged headbutt; death of mother of three who died by suicide ‘could have been avoided’

Here are the main news articles of the evening.
Gardaí are at the scene of a s uspected shooting that occurred in a supermarket car park in north Dublin this evening.
The new variants of concern are BA.4 and BA.5, which were first detected in South Africa in January and February of this year. They have led to another surge in infection.
Carey believes that a "bad judgement" call was made by the player involved – especially given the proximity of Limerick's final round-robin game against Clare on Sunday in Cusack Park – after being "in the wrong place at the wrong time".
24-year-old Kelly Kemmy, who has decided to waive her anonymity to name Stephen Murray (56) her foster father and abuser, said she was raped a thousand times from the age of 11 until she was 18.
The death of a woman who took her own life hours after a psychiatrist said she was not a danger to herself could have been avoided, her inquest has been told.
Horan paid an estimated €465,000 for the six-bedroom Mullingar property which was previously placed on the market for €1.6 million in 2011.
An Afghan asylum seeker in the UK has claimed that some of his friends are fleeing to Ireland to avoid being sent to Rwanda under the UK government’s controversial flagship policy.