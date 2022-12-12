Evening headlines: Leo Varadkar says ‘everyone makes errors of judgment’ amid reports of Fine Gael unease; ex-property developer has €24m debt written off in exchange for €25k payment

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

Leo Varadkar says ‘everyone makes errors of judgment’ following reports of unease in Fine Gael

The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said "everyone makes errors of judgment" but he is confident of making the "big calls" ahead of his reinstatement as Taoiseach next Saturday.

Former property developer has €24m debt written off in exchange for payment of €25,000

A former property developer has had €24m in debt written off in return for a payment of €25,000. The write off was part of a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) approved by the High Court this morning for Tony Diskin (44), of Coosan, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Conor McGregor facing second lawsuit after branding Artem Lobov ‘a rat’ in dispute over Proper No. Twelve whiskey

Conor McGregor is set to be sued for a second time by former close friend Artem Lobov after the mixed martial arts star branded him “a rat” for issuing proceedings seeking millions of euro in connection with the development of McGregor’s hugely successful Irish whiskey brand.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder: Gardaí identify new witnesses in Ireland, UK, France and US

Gardaí revealed that they have identified new witnesses in the 26 year old Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39) murder investigation with the individuals located in Ireland, the UK, France and a the US.

What to expect as severe weather continues: ‘Status Orange freezing fog warning and 27 flight cancellations’

For the second day running, the National Emergency Co-ordination Group met this morning to assess the current weather situation and plan for the days ahead.

Thick blanket of fog conceals Dublin Airport as planes attempt to take off and land

‘They need to plan better... not like this’ — Passengers react to Dublin Airport weather chaos

Children of man murdered in ‘drug related’ shooting take High Court challenge to refusal to pay compensation

A High Court challenge has been brought over a refusal to make a payment under the criminal injuries compensation scheme to the children of a man who was shot dead in 2005.

Golden Globes: Banshees of Inisherin gets eight nominations

Irish actors Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Domhnall Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, and The Banshees of Inisherin writer-director Martin McDonagh are among the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in the US.

Jonathan Dowdall claims Gerry Hutch said ‘him and Mago Gately’ shot David Byrne in the gangland attack at the Regency Hotel

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has claimed Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch told him he shot David Byrne in the gangland attack at the Regency Hotel.

Invalid warrant was used to search Patrick Quirke's home in garda investigation into Mr Moonlight murder, Supreme Court hears

An invalid warrant was used to search farmer Patrick Quirke’s home in a garda investigation into the murder of DJ Bobby Ryan, the Supreme Court has heard.

Kate Moss’ model sister (24) warns followers ‘don’t drink alcohol’ after waking up with face tattoo

The younger sister of Kate Moss, Lottie Moss, has warned followers to not “drink alcohol” after she woke up with a face tattoo following a few drinks the night before.

‘I’m not sure what to do’ – English company face ‘major loss’ after buying 18,000 ‘World Cup winners’ t-shirts

A company based in Dorset is facing a ‘major loss’ after purchasing 18,000 T-shirts sporting the message: “England, World Cup winners 2022”.

Man who took so many drugs he thought he was Jesus attempted to murder flatmate in knife attack

A Polish national who attempted to murder his flatmate during a prolonged knife attack after taking so many drugs he believed he was Jesus Christ, has been jailed for 11 years.

Consultants warns patients will die if plan to divert ambulances with sickest patients from Navan Hospital goes ahead

A number of senior consultants have warned of grave concerns that patient care in Mullingar hospital will be compromised and people will die if planned changes go ahead which will see ambulances with the sickest medical patients bypass Navan emergency department from this week.