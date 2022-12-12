Evening headlines: Leo Varadkar says ‘everyone makes errors of judgment’ amid reports of Fine Gael unease; ex-property developer has €24m debt written off in exchange for €25k payment

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.
The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said "everyone makes errors of judgment" but he is confident of making the "big calls" ahead of his reinstatement as Taoiseach next Saturday.
A former property developer has had €24m in debt written off in return for a payment of €25,000. The write off was part of a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) approved by the High Court this morning for Tony Diskin (44), of Coosan, Athlone, Co Westmeath.
Conor McGregor is set to be sued for a second time by former close friend Artem Lobov after the mixed martial arts star branded him “a rat” for issuing proceedings seeking millions of euro in connection with the development of McGregor’s hugely successful Irish whiskey brand.
Gardaí revealed that they have identified new witnesses in the 26 year old Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39) murder investigation with the individuals located in Ireland, the UK, France and a the US.
For the second day running, the National Emergency Co-ordination Group met this morning to assess the current weather situation and plan for the days ahead.
A High Court challenge has been brought over a refusal to make a payment under the criminal injuries compensation scheme to the children of a man who was shot dead in 2005.
Irish actors Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Domhnall Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, and The Banshees of Inisherin writer-director Martin McDonagh are among the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in the US.
Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has claimed Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch told him he shot David Byrne in the gangland attack at the Regency Hotel.
An invalid warrant was used to search farmer Patrick Quirke’s home in a garda investigation into the murder of DJ Bobby Ryan, the Supreme Court has heard.
The younger sister of Kate Moss, Lottie Moss, has warned followers to not “drink alcohol” after she woke up with a face tattoo following a few drinks the night before.
A company based in Dorset is facing a ‘major loss’ after purchasing 18,000 T-shirts sporting the message: “England, World Cup winners 2022”.
A Polish national who attempted to murder his flatmate during a prolonged knife attack after taking so many drugs he believed he was Jesus Christ, has been jailed for 11 years.
A number of senior consultants have warned of grave concerns that patient care in Mullingar hospital will be compromised and people will die if planned changes go ahead which will see ambulances with the sickest medical patients bypass Navan emergency department from this week.