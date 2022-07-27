Evening headlines: Leaving Cert student died in car ‘inferno’ less than one hour after kissing mother goodnight; Covid lockdowns cost Penneys €72m

An 18 year old Leaving Cert student died in a car crash in Cratloe in south east Clare less than one hour after kissing his mother on the cheek good night and telling her that he loved her.
The Government has accepted an invitation to fresh talks with public service unions just hours after they announced a coordinated campaign of industrial action ballots.
A 21-year-old man died of blood poisoning after being discharged from a hospital A&E the previous day when he presented with headaches and vomiting, the High Court heard.
Primark’s Penneys stores in Ireland took a €72.1m hit to retail revenue last year due to Covid-19 enforced closures.
Prolific pimp Martin Heaney was discovered accessing websites offering strippers less than a week after being released from prison having served a jail term for sex trafficking.
TV journalist Kate McCann said she is “fine now” after fainting while hosting a debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.
The IRFU has reaffirmed its commitment to player welfare as it braces itself for legal action from a group of Irish former players who claim they suffered brain damage while playing rugby.
The Court of Appeal refused to hear a bail application this afternoon for Lisa Smith, a former Irish soldier who was sentenced just five days ago for joining Isis when she travelled to Syria in 2015.
A gunman who shot a father dead in front of his seven-year-old daughter has failed in a bid to have his conviction overturned at the Court of Appeal.
Over 4,000 workers at Iarnród Éireann are set for a 10.5pc pay rise over five years in a deal brokered “without rancour and conflict”.