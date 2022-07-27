Evening headlines: Leaving Cert student died in car ‘inferno’ less than one hour after kissing mother goodnight; Covid lockdowns cost Penneys €72m

Leaving Cert student died in car ‘inferno’ less than one hour after kissing mother goodnight: 'All we want is the truth'

An 18 year old Leaving Cert student died in a car crash in Cratloe in south east Clare less than one hour after kissing his mother on the cheek good night and telling her that he loved her.

Government accepts invitation to fresh talks with public service unions hours after they announce campaign of industrial action ballots

The Government has accepted an invitation to fresh talks with public service unions just hours after they announced a coordinated campaign of industrial action ballots.

Man (21) died of blood poisoning the day after he was discharged from hospital, High Court told

A 21-year-old man died of blood poisoning after being discharged from a hospital A&E the previous day when he presented with headaches and vomiting, the High Court heard.

Penneys takes €72m hit from Covid lockdowns

Primark’s Penneys stores in Ireland took a €72.1m hit to retail revenue last year due to Covid-19 enforced closures.

Pimp denied bail after allegedly searching for strippers days after jail release

Prolific pimp Martin Heaney was discovered accessing websites offering strippers less than a week after being released from prison having served a jail term for sex trafficking.

‘Well that wasn’t how last night was supposed to end’ – Kate McCann back on air after fainting during Tory leadership debate

TV journalist Kate McCann said she is “fine now” after fainting while hosting a debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

IRFU braced for legal action from former players as it reaffirms commitment to player welfare

The IRFU has reaffirmed its commitment to player welfare as it braces itself for legal action from a group of Irish former players who claim they suffered brain damage while playing rugby.

Lisa Smith’s appeal against the severity of her 15-month sentence to be heard in October

The Court of Appeal refused to hear a bail application this afternoon for Lisa Smith, a former Irish soldier who was sentenced just five days ago for joining Isis when she travelled to Syria in 2015.

Gunman who shot father dead in front of seven-year-old daughter loses conviction appeal

A gunman who shot a father dead in front of his seven-year-old daughter has failed in a bid to have his conviction overturned at the Court of Appeal.

Over 4,000 workers at Iarnród Éireann set for a 10.5pc pay rise over five years

Over 4,000 workers at Iarnród Éireann are set for a 10.5pc pay rise over five years in a deal brokered “without rancour and conflict”.