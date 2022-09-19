Evening headlines: Landlords want tax on rental income slashed to just 25pc; seven drivers hit with fines totalling €105,000 for unpaid M50 tolls

None of the seven motorists attended their hearing at Dublin District Court today, which went ahead in their absence. Photo: Mark Condren/Stock image

Bishop arrested mid-sermon after altercation with two women in church

A New York bishop who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon this past summer was arrested for a separate incident post-sermon after he grabbed a woman he believed was a threat to his seated-nearby family.

Landlords want tax on rental income slashed from over 50pc to just 25pc

Property owner groups are pushing for a new tax rate of 25pc for landlords to discourage them from selling up and leaving the market.

Cleaner at contact tracing centre followed man into bathroom and performed a sex act on himself

A cleaner at a HSE Covid contact tracing centre followed a man into the bathrooms and performed a sex act on himself in front of the victim, a court heard.

Enoch Burke gets new prison neighbour

Enoch Burke has been moved to the Progression Unit in Mountjoy Prison where his new neighbours include alleged Kinahan gang member Declan Brady, A.K.A Mr Nobody.

M50 toll dodgers: Seven drivers hit with fines totalling €105,000

A judge has given seven motorists fines totalling €105,000 after they ignored court prosecutions and thousands of warning letters over unpaid M50 tolls.

Record numbers of young people seeking mental health support in wake of pandemic and cost-of-living crisis

Youth mental health charity Jigsaw is warning that record numbers of young people are reaching out for services due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

Increasing size of homes eating into savings due to better energy ratings, data on gas and electricity usage shows

Households with better energy ratings consumed less gas and electricity per square metre, new figures from the Central Statistics Office show.

CAO Round 2: Points drop for around 200 courses including medicine, nursing and science

The CAO second round brought points drops for many courses. Degree programmes in medicine, nursing, business, science and law were among those where offers were made on lower points.

Developer Noel Smyth to lodge plans for nine-storey hotel at Arnotts

Developer Noel Smyth’s Fitzwilliam Real Estate is to lodge plans for a nine-storey 245-bedroom hotel at Arnotts in Dublin in the coming days.

Prison officer faces drug charges in court after €144,000 of cannabis seized

A member of the Irish Prison Service has been charged with drugs offences after being arrested over the weekend.

‘Absolutely terrifying and no chance of even leaving before Wednesday’

A Carlow mother and daughter have been left stranded in the Dominican Republic in an area which is in the eye of Hurricane Fiona.

Nancy Pelosi lands in Shannon to discuss NI Protocol with US Ambassador

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, landed in Shannon Airport today for a meeting with US Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin.

Man injured and sheep killed in M6 motorway crash

An overturned car and damaged livestock trailer are visible in footage taken at the scene and several garda officers are present.

Video captures e-bike bursting into flames in Dublin shopping centre















