Evening headlines: Landlords want tax on rental income slashed to just 25pc; seven drivers hit with fines totalling €105,000 for unpaid M50 tolls

A New York bishop who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon this past summer was arrested for a separate incident post-sermon after he grabbed a woman he believed was a threat to his seated-nearby family.
Property owner groups are pushing for a new tax rate of 25pc for landlords to discourage them from selling up and leaving the market.
A cleaner at a HSE Covid contact tracing centre followed a man into the bathrooms and performed a sex act on himself in front of the victim, a court heard.
Enoch Burke has been moved to the Progression Unit in Mountjoy Prison where his new neighbours include alleged Kinahan gang member Declan Brady, A.K.A Mr Nobody.
A judge has given seven motorists fines totalling €105,000 after they ignored court prosecutions and thousands of warning letters over unpaid M50 tolls.
Youth mental health charity Jigsaw is warning that record numbers of young people are reaching out for services due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.
Households with better energy ratings consumed less gas and electricity per square metre, new figures from the Central Statistics Office show.
The CAO second round brought points drops for many courses. Degree programmes in medicine, nursing, business, science and law were among those where offers were made on lower points.
Developer Noel Smyth’s Fitzwilliam Real Estate is to lodge plans for a nine-storey 245-bedroom hotel at Arnotts in Dublin in the coming days.
A member of the Irish Prison Service has been charged with drugs offences after being arrested over the weekend.
A Carlow mother and daughter have been left stranded in the Dominican Republic in an area which is in the eye of Hurricane Fiona.
Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, landed in Shannon Airport today for a meeting with US Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin.
An overturned car and damaged livestock trailer are visible in footage taken at the scene and several garda officers are present.