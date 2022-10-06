Evening headlines: Kerry murder victim posted recent video claiming he was not involved in any feud as two men now held

Murder victim Tom Dooley posted a recent social media video in which he claimed he and his family were not involved in any feud.
The Taoiseach has said discussions were taking place with the Attorney General about a ban on evictions in the current economic crisis.
A lucky Lotto player in Co Meath has woken up Irelands latest millionaire, after scooping nearly €9m last night’s Lotto jackpot.
Allegations of cheating in Irish dancing competitions should be “fully investigated” to not risk “reputational harm” to Ireland, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.
A man has pleaded guilty two days into his trial at the Central Criminal Court for the murder of his former partner, who he kicked and stamped to death in a public toilet in Co Clare last year.
A mother whose young child tragically died from meningitis has urged parents to "know the signs” and to seek medical care immediately if they are concerned.
A man who gave his friend a handgun that was used to shoot a mother-of-one in her home while her eight-year-old daughter hid under the kitchen table has been jailed for nine and a half years by the Central Criminal Court.
A church supplier charged with ramming the Russian embassy gates in Dublin has been sent forward for trial before a Circuit Court judge and jury.
A 24-year-old man charged with the murder of his two sisters and brother in Tallaght last month has been remanded in continuing custody.