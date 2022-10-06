Evening headlines: Kerry murder victim posted recent video claiming he was not involved in any feud as two men now held

Kerry murder victim posted recent video claiming he was not involved in any feud; two men now held

Murder victim Tom Dooley posted a recent social media video in which he claimed he and his family were not involved in any feud.

Taoiseach says new eviction ban being considered and hints at adjustments to concrete levy

The Taoiseach has said discussions were taking place with the Attorney General about a ban on evictions in the current economic crisis.

National Lottery reveal county where winning ticket was bought

A lucky Lotto player in Co Meath has woken up Irelands latest millionaire, after scooping nearly €9m last night’s Lotto jackpot.

Varadkar: Risk of ‘reputational harm’ to Ireland over Irish dancing cheating allegations

Allegations of cheating in Irish dancing competitions should be “fully investigated” to not risk “reputational harm” to Ireland, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Man who kicked partner to death in public toilet pleads guilty to murder after changing plea

A man has pleaded guilty two days into his trial at the Central Criminal Court for the murder of his former partner, who he kicked and stamped to death in a public toilet in Co Clare last year.

‘From six hours of being sick, Aoibhe had passed away’

A mother whose young child tragically died from meningitis has urged parents to "know the signs” and to seek medical care immediately if they are concerned.

Man who provided gun that paralysed young mother jailed

A man who gave his friend a handgun that was used to shoot a mother-of-one in her home while her eight-year-old daughter hid under the kitchen table has been jailed for nine and a half years by the Central Criminal Court.

Church supplier charged with ramming Russian embassy gates in Dublin sent forward for trial

A church supplier charged with ramming the Russian embassy gates in Dublin has been sent forward for trial before a Circuit Court judge and jury.

Man charged with murder of his two sisters and brother remanded in custody

A 24-year-old man charged with the murder of his two sisters and brother in Tallaght last month has been remanded in continuing custody.

William and Kate told Ireland belongs to the Irish in Belfast