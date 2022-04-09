Evening headlines: Kellie Harrington weds long-time girlfriend Mandy Loughlin; and 50/1 winner in the 2022 Aintree Grand National for Emmet Mullins

Here are the main stories of the evening on Independent.ie
Chief medical officer Tony Holohan will not take up a new academic position at Trinity College Dublin and is to leave the public service.
Almost 500 Leaving Cert students have had their Irish oral exams postponed at short notice due to a lack of available examiners and “high rates of Covid-19”.
On her 18th birthday, Susanna Krechkivska writes of the devastating day that war struck her homeland of Ukraine
The Olympic medalist and her new wife looked delighted as pal Faye O’Rourke, frontwoman of Soda Blonde, shared a picture as they cut into their wedding cake.
Noble Yeats, trained by Emmet Mullins and ridden by amateur Sam Waley-Cohen, has won the Randox Grand National at Aintree
Shane and Kate Byrne grew up within miles of each other, yet they met on Tinder. That was seven years ago and since then they’ve married, had a baby — and just created the Home of the Year
"I am really concerned about the impact inflation will have on me and my family. What can I do to protect myself?"