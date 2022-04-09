Evening headlines: Kellie Harrington weds long-time girlfriend Mandy Loughlin; and 50/1 winner in the 2022 Aintree Grand National for Emmet Mullins

Here are the main stories of the evening on Independent.ie

Dr Tony Holohan will not take up academic position at Trinity College Dublin

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan will not take up a new academic position at Trinity College Dublin and is to leave the public service.

Leaving Cert Irish oral exams postponed for 500 pupils due to ‘high levels of Covid-19’

Almost 500 Leaving Cert students have had their Irish oral exams postponed at short notice due to a lack of available examiners and “high rates of Covid-19”.

‘War ended my happy childhood, but I have found a town with a big heart in Ireland’

On her 18th birthday, Susanna Krechkivska writes of the devastating day that war struck her homeland of Ukraine

WATCH: Johnny Logan sings as friends and family gather together to celebrate Shay Healy

Kellie Harrington weds long time girlfriend Mandy Loughlin

The Olympic medalist and her new wife looked delighted as pal Faye O’Rourke, frontwoman of Soda Blonde, shared a picture as they cut into their wedding cake.

Noble Yeats wins the 2022 Aintree Grand National for Emmet Mullins

Noble Yeats, trained by Emmet Mullins and ridden by amateur Sam Waley-Cohen, has won the Randox Grand National at Aintree

Meet the Tinder success story whose revamped 160-year-old Wicklow farmhouse just scooped Home of the Year

Shane and Kate Byrne grew up within miles of each other, yet they met on Tinder. That was seven years ago and since then they’ve married, had a baby — and just created the Home of the Year

Your personal finance questions – What can I do to protect my family from the impact of inflation?

"I am really concerned about the impact inflation will have on me and my family. What can I do to protect myself?"