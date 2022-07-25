Evening headlines: Judge logs off online court hearing after numerous interruptions by solicitor Ammi Burke; tributes paid as victims of Limerick crash named

25/7/2022. A fatal road traffic collision, N21, Ballycarrane, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick, took place on Sunday, 24th July 2022. The collision occurred at approximately 9:25pm and involved a van and a car. The occupants of the car, a man and woman both aged in their 30s, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

Tributes paid as victims of Limerick crash named as brother of Mayo footballer and fitness coach

A man and a woman killed in a horror crash in Co Limerick have been named locally as Brian Mullin and Sharon Ryan, both from Co Mayo.

Judge logs off online court hearing after numerous interruptions by solicitor Ammi Burke

A solicitor appealing the termination of her unfair dismissals case has clashed with a High Court judge after being told her challenge was “not some sort of public interest case”.

Man who repeatedly raped teenager after accosting her on the street jailed for six and a half years

Costel Pirvu, formerly of Loughrea, Co Galway, was found guilty of three counts of rape and one of false imprisonment after a nine-day trial at the Central Criminal Court last year.

Sinn Féin expel councillor following sexual assault conviction

Causeway Coast and Glens councillor Cathal McLaughlin, of Mounthill Park in Cloughmills, was convicted at trial in Scotland under section three of the Sexual Offences Scotland Act (2009) on July 11.

Girl dies after tragic accident in paddling pool

A two-year-old girl has died following a tragic accident involving a paddling pool in Co Laois.

Judge throws out fitness instructor’s €60k fall claim after seeing ‘extreme physical activity’ snaps on Instagram

A 33-year-old fitness instructor, who claimed she injured her back in a fall down steps in a shopping centre, posted online pictures of herself engaged in extreme physical activities following the incident, a judge heard today.

U2 set for Las Vegas residency at new venue

The Irish rockers will be the first group to perform at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian in Sin City.

Graham Dwyer appeal: court date confirmed after seven-year process

After an appeals process that began seven years ago Graham Dwyer, who murdered vulnerable childcare worker Elaine O'Hara to fulfil his sexual fantasies, has secured a date to appeal his conviction in December.

Irish MMA fighter found dead in Bali after scooter crash

The body of 26-year-old Keith Coughlan was spotted by a local as he walked along a road in North Kuta at about 5am on Sunday morning.

Officials questioned on Deirdre Jacob cold case investigation