Evening headlines: Judge logs off online court hearing after numerous interruptions by solicitor Ammi Burke; tributes paid as victims of Limerick crash named

A man and a woman killed in a horror crash in Co Limerick have been named locally as Brian Mullin and Sharon Ryan, both from Co Mayo.
A solicitor appealing the termination of her unfair dismissals case has clashed with a High Court judge after being told her challenge was “not some sort of public interest case”.
Costel Pirvu, formerly of Loughrea, Co Galway, was found guilty of three counts of rape and one of false imprisonment after a nine-day trial at the Central Criminal Court last year.
Causeway Coast and Glens councillor Cathal McLaughlin, of Mounthill Park in Cloughmills, was convicted at trial in Scotland under section three of the Sexual Offences Scotland Act (2009) on July 11.
A two-year-old girl has died following a tragic accident involving a paddling pool in Co Laois.
A 33-year-old fitness instructor, who claimed she injured her back in a fall down steps in a shopping centre, posted online pictures of herself engaged in extreme physical activities following the incident, a judge heard today.
The Irish rockers will be the first group to perform at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian in Sin City.
After an appeals process that began seven years ago Graham Dwyer, who murdered vulnerable childcare worker Elaine O'Hara to fulfil his sexual fantasies, has secured a date to appeal his conviction in December.
The body of 26-year-old Keith Coughlan was spotted by a local as he walked along a road in North Kuta at about 5am on Sunday morning.