The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing consular assistance in relation to the fatal shooting in New South Wales.
Barrister Micheál Ó Scanaill SC, for several officials at Fingallians GAA club, Swords, Co Dublin, told the High Court on Thursday that Sinead O'Farrell's children are entitled to take part in all relevant club activities.
Households that get their TV and broadband services from Sky Ireland are to be hit with a price rise from April.
The presenter revealed on Instagram on Thursday to share that she and husband Charlie Moon are set to become parents this summer.
A plasterer and dog breeder has been jailed for three years for possession of cocaine for sale or supply, allegedly found inside a firefighter’s locker at Nenagh Fire Station.
A Dublin councillor who started a fundraiser to match fines handed out to Enoch Burke in aid of LGBTQ+ charities, has said the reaction so far has been “incredible”.
The family of a young mother who died of cervical cancer has settled a High Court action over the alleged misreporting of her smear slides.
A disabled mother-of-two claims Tayto Park discriminated against her by refusing to give her a special queue pass without seeing a letter from her doctor.
RTÉ Radio One has suffered a loss in listenership across all of its flagship shows, new figures reveal.