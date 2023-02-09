Here are this evening's top stories on Independent.ie

Irishman shot (30s) dead in rural Australian town as police arrest man known to victim over shooting

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing consular assistance in relation to the fatal shooting in New South Wales.

GAA club denies mother's claims that her four children have been banned from participating in activities

Barrister Micheál Ó Scanaill SC, for several officials at Fingallians GAA club, Swords, Co Dublin, told the High Court on Thursday that Sinead O'Farrell's children are entitled to take part in all relevant club activities.

Sky to increase broadband and TV service charges

Households that get their TV and broadband services from Sky Ireland are to be hit with a price rise from April.

RTÉ’s Bláthnaid Treacy ‘grateful’ to be pregnant with first child

The presenter revealed on Instagram on Thursday to share that she and husband Charlie Moon are set to become parents this summer.

Dog breeder jailed for three years over cocaine allegedly found in fireman’s locker

A plasterer and dog breeder has been jailed for three years for possession of cocaine for sale or supply, allegedly found inside a firefighter’s locker at Nenagh Fire Station.

‘Incredible’ reaction to fundraiser to match Enoch Burke fines in aid of LGBTQ+ charities

A Dublin councillor who started a fundraiser to match fines handed out to Enoch Burke in aid of LGBTQ+ charities, has said the reaction so far has been “incredible”.

Vicky Phelan publicity led husband of woman who died of cervical cancer to sue US laboratory

The family of a young mother who died of cervical cancer has settled a High Court action over the alleged misreporting of her smear slides.

Disabled mother-of-two claims Tayto Park discriminated against her

A disabled mother-of-two claims Tayto Park discriminated against her by refusing to give her a special queue pass without seeing a letter from her doctor.

Ryan Tubridy and Morning Ireland among biggest losers in latest JNLR figures

RTÉ Radio One has suffered a loss in listenership across all of its flagship shows, new figures reveal.

Southern white rhinoceros calf born at Dublin Zoo











































































