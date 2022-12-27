Evening headlines: Irishman (45) dies after falling from moving train in Thailand; GPs offered extra payments to treat patients on evenings and weekends amid virus surge

Mr Ward had travelled by rail from Bangkok with a tour group

Irishman (45) dies after falling from moving train in Thailand

An Irish national has died after falling from a moving train in Thailand.

GPs offered extra payments to treat patients on evenings and weekends amid virus surge

GPs have been told they should consider working longer daily shifts and half days on Saturdays over the next four weeks to cope with the phenomenal surge in influenza, Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses the country is being hit with.

Appeal for relatives to come forward after Roscommon man dies in UK

An appeal has been launched for the relatives or friends of deceased Irish man to come forward.

Pensioner Donal Rogers who won battle to save pup Kim dies on Christmas Day

Tributes have been pouring in for the Roscommon man online, with Tipperary-based animal shelter, Haven Rescue, sharing his “heroic story” with their followers.

Shock as midlands emergency GP service catering to more than 300,00 set to close from New Year’s Day

Concerns are being raised over the closure of an out-of-hours GP service which caters to needs of more than 300,000 people in the midlands.

Sister of Northern Ireland peer Lord Kilclooney among victims of fatal Tyrone crash

One of the victims of a fatal crash in Co Tyrone has been named locally as Jennifer Acheson.

Man accused of breaking partner’s nose and cheek bone in Christmas Day assault refused bail

A man was remanded into custody today accused of breaking his partner’s nose and cheek bone in a drunken Christmas Day assault.

Driver dies more than two weeks after collision with truck in Co Westmeath

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about a road traffic collision that happened earlier this month after a driver who was injured died today.

Erin McGregor ‘totally speechless’ after surprise panto proposal

Erin McGregor has announced her engagement to her partner of eight years, Terry Kavanagh.

Gardaí hunt cattle rustlers after livestock stolen from Cork farm

Heartless rustlers stole seven cattle, including a prize bull, from a Cork farmer in the hours before Christmas Eve.

Retired garda sergeant caught having sex chat with girl (13) was head of historical society

A retired garda sergeant given a suspended sentence for possession of child pornography and the sexual exploitation of a child was formerly head of his local historical society and had written a book on hedge schools.

Mel C cancels New Year’s Eve concert in Poland, winning praise from LGBT community

Melanie C says she has cancelled a performance in Poland on New Year’s Eve after being made aware of issues which “do not align with the communities I support”.

Newly elected US congressman George Santos admits lying about career and college degrees

A newly elected US congressman has admitted that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.



