Evening headlines: Irish teacher reportedly stabbed by pupil in Spain; Bank of Ireland staff to get 7.5pc pay rise

Irish teacher reportedly stabbed by a 13-year-old pupil at a school in Spain

An Irish teacher has reportedly been stabbed by a 13-year-old pupil at a school in Spain. He was taken to hospital after reportedly being knifed in the back this morning during a class.

Retired garda goes on trial accused of raping wife

The 60-year-old man is alleged to have raped his wife in her bedroom at their family home in Leinster on a date in July 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to the sole count.

Bank of Ireland staff to get 7.5pc pay rise in ‘most significant award in over a decade’

Up to 9,000 Bank of Ireland workers are set for wage hikes worth 7.5pc in its “most significant pay award in over a decade”. Staff will vote on proposals for two pay rises after a deal was brokered at talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Gardaí are now investigating incident involving security guards outside Lidl store

Gardaí are now investigating a public order incident which took place outside a Lidl store on Talbot Street in Dublin on February 11. A garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made at this time.

Eight things we learnt from the Oireachtas health committee showdown with Robert Watt and Paul Reid

How did they perform? Were there any fresh ideas? And how soon will nearly a million people get out of a waiting list queue? Eilish O'Regan reports.

Gambling addict who claimed dead parents’ pensions for 33 years is jailed for three and a half years

The social welfare fraud carried out by Don O’Callaghan is the longest running in the history of the State and netted over €500,000.

Eoin Ó Broin among five TDs and senators forced to refund almost €6,000 in expenses after audit found no evidence to justify payouts

TDs and senators had to refund almost €6,000 in expenses claimed in 2018 and 2019 after an audit found they could not provide supporting evidence to justify such expenditure.

Alleged defects in luxury Spencer Dock apartments will cost €46m to fix

An action on behalf of the owners of more than 600 apartments in the luxury Spencer Dock development in Dublin over alleged defects in construction involves a claim for remedial works costing €46m, the High Court has heard.

Timelapse: Storm Dudley moves over Dublin