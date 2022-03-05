Evening headlines: Irish priest who defaced Russian embassy says Putin ‘will face justice’; and appeal as young girl (12) goes missing

Here are the main news stories of the evening from Independent.ie.

Garda appeal as young girl (12) goes missing after leaving home this morning

Gardaí have issued an appeal to try and locate a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing from home in Portlaoise.

Paul Shefflin: Henry’s ‘inseparable’ brother, a Ballyhale legend and the life of the party

Shefflin, 40, collapsed and died while out running on Friday, leaving a wife and four children.

Irish priest who defaced Russian embassy says Putin ‘will face justice’ for war in Ukraine

Russia - Ukraine conflict: developments from around the world as war rages on

All the latest developments today are here

‘Our current system does not work for women’ – hundreds gather at rally outside Dáil

The rally, organised by the National Women’s Council (NCW), called for rapid progress to address issues such as the gender pay gap and the under-representation of women in decision-making and business.

Weather Ireland: Met Éireann reveals change on horizon after sunny weekend

The rest of the weekend will remain cool but dry with good spells of sunshine.

Alan Kelly to continue as Labour leader for weeks after key meeting

Alan Kelly will continue as Labour leader for another three weeks and possibly until the end of April if his likely successor Ivana Bacik is forced to contest an election.

NI man convicted in Essex trailer tragedy ordered to pay £6,000 compensation to 39 families

A Northern Ireland man convicted for his part in the people-smuggling operation that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people in the Essex trailer tragedy has been ordered to pay £6,000 compensation to their families.

Elizabeth Hurley pays tribute to Shane Warne as her ‘beloved lionheart’ following his death at age 52

The actress and model (56) was engaged to the Australian from September 2011 until they split in December 2013, with their relationship attracting significant media attention.