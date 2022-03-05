Evening headlines: Irish priest who defaced Russian embassy says Putin ‘will face justice’; and appeal as young girl (12) goes missing

Here are the main news stories of the evening from Independent.ie.
Gardaí have issued an appeal to try and locate a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing from home in Portlaoise.
Shefflin, 40, collapsed and died while out running on Friday, leaving a wife and four children.
All the latest developments today are here
The rally, organised by the National Women’s Council (NCW), called for rapid progress to address issues such as the gender pay gap and the under-representation of women in decision-making and business.
The rest of the weekend will remain cool but dry with good spells of sunshine.
Alan Kelly will continue as Labour leader for another three weeks and possibly until the end of April if his likely successor Ivana Bacik is forced to contest an election.
A Northern Ireland man convicted for his part in the people-smuggling operation that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people in the Essex trailer tragedy has been ordered to pay £6,000 compensation to their families.
The actress and model (56) was engaged to the Australian from September 2011 until they split in December 2013, with their relationship attracting significant media attention.