Evening headlines: Irish Game of Thrones star marries in Kerry; Drunk learner driver arrested after crashing into road safety vehicle

Irish actor Jack Gleeson has married his long-term girlfriend in a ceremony in Co Kerry. The Game of Thrones star tied the knot with UK-based actress and comedian Róisín O’Mahony in an intimate service on Saturday at Church of the Sacred Heart of the Glen in Ballinskelligs.
Gardaí arrested a learner driver who drunkenly crashed into a road safety vehicle on the motorway on Thursday.
A garda inspector has been cleared of an allegation that he snorted cocaine in a Limerick pub while in the company of two colleagues.
One hundred and nineteen staff members at RTÉ last year earned in excess of €100,000 in basic salary. That is according to new figures published by RTÉ which show that of the 119 staff members, 22 earned between €150,000 and €250,000.
Gardaí are appealing for information about a blue Mazda car following a fatal hit-and-run in Co Cavan earlier this month.
A man has been charged with dangerous driving following a road crash in Dublin that left two pedestrians seriously injured.
A Meath dog rescue has said that they are “overwhelmed” after they were inundated with offers to foster a young, blind dog who was due to be euthanised.
Ukraine announced on Monday the start of a long-awaited counter-offensive to retake territory in the south seized by Russian forces since their invasion six months ago, a move reflecting Kyiv's growing confidence as Western military aid flows in.
A recent study by NUI Galway (NUIG) shows that the venom of a noble false widow spider is 230 times more potent than that of native Irish spiders.
Kilkenny suffered a bigger downturn in domestic tourism during the Covid-19 pandemic than any other part of the country, according to official figures.