Evening headlines: Irish Game of Thrones star marries in Kerry; Drunk learner driver arrested after crashing into road safety vehicle

Joffrey weds: Irish Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson marries long-term girlfriend in Kerry

Irish actor Jack Gleeson has married his long-term girlfriend in a ceremony in Co Kerry. The Game of Thrones star tied the knot with UK-based actress and comedian Róisín O’Mahony in an intimate service on Saturday at Church of the Sacred Heart of the Glen in Ballinskelligs.

Drunk learner driver arrested after crashing into motorway road safety vehicle

Gardaí arrested a learner driver who drunkenly crashed into a road safety vehicle on the motorway on Thursday.

Garda Inspector accused of snorting cocaine in Limerick pub is cleared of allegation

A garda inspector has been cleared of an allegation that he snorted cocaine in a Limerick pub while in the company of two colleagues.

More than 100 RTÉ staff members earned more than €100,000 basic salary last year

One hundred and nineteen staff members at RTÉ last year earned in excess of €100,000 in basic salary. That is according to new figures published by RTÉ which show that of the 119 staff members, 22 earned between €150,000 and €250,000.

Moment boy saves his mother from drowning after she has stroke in pool

Gardaí appeal for information about Mazda car after hit-and-run that killed Cavan man Frank Nulty

Gardaí are appealing for information about a blue Mazda car following a fatal hit-and-run in Co Cavan earlier this month.

Man appears in court after two pedestrians seriously injured when car mounted footpath in Dublin city

A man has been charged with dangerous driving following a road crash in Dublin that left two pedestrians seriously injured.

Meath dog rescue inundated with home offers for blind pup due to be euthanised

A Meath dog rescue has said that they are “overwhelmed” after they were inundated with offers to foster a young, blind dog who was due to be euthanised.

Ukraine counter-offensive under way to retake Russian-held south

Ukraine announced on Monday the start of a long-awaited counter-offensive to retake territory in the south seized by Russian forces since their invasion six months ago, a move reflecting Kyiv's growing confidence as Western military aid flows in.

New study reveals noble false widow more potent than native Irish spiders

A recent study by NUI Galway (NUIG) shows that the venom of a noble false widow spider is 230 times more potent than that of native Irish spiders.

Revealed: the Irish tourist hotspots hit hardest by the Covid pandemic as visitor numbers fell

Kilkenny suffered a bigger downturn in domestic tourism during the Covid-19 pandemic than any other part of the country, according to official figures.