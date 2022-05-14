Evening headlines: Hundreds of protesters voice concern at relocation of National Maternity Hospital; fundraiser to help bereaved children buy their parents' home raises €370,000

Here are the evening headlines from Independent.ie.
Many at the rally complained they felt the Government was not listening to them as the move to the St Vincent’s Hospital site in south Dublin looks set to be approved at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
A fundraising campaign to help four Kerry boys buy their family home after losing both their parents within months has raised €370,000 in less than two weeks
The volunteer crew of Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat was called into action just after 3.35pm yesterday to assist the two men who got into difficulty at Rossnowlagh Beach.
Russia has made new threats to use its deadly Satan-2 hypersonic nuclear missile to strike Britain in just “200 seconds” and Finland in "10 seconds”.
Party president Mary Lou McDonald claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "in cahoots with the DUP" in preventing the formation of a new Executive and Assembly in Belfast.