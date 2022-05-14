Evening headlines: Hundreds of protesters voice concern at relocation of National Maternity Hospital; fundraiser to help bereaved children buy their parents' home raises €370,000

The late Padraig and Elaine Clifford with their boys, Patrick, Jack, Andrew, and Conor. A fundraiser has taken place to help them buy their home..

Here are the evening headlines from Independent.ie.

Hundreds of protesters voice concern at relocation of National Maternity Hospital

Many at the rally complained they felt the Government was not listening to them as the move to the St Vincent’s Hospital site in south Dublin looks set to be approved at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Fundraiser to help bereaved Clifford children buy their Kerry home raises €370,000

A fundraising campaign to help four Kerry boys buy their family home after losing both their parents within months has raised €370,000 in less than two weeks

Two surfers rescued after getting into difficulty off Donegal

The volunteer crew of Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat was called into action just after 3.35pm yesterday to assist the two men who got into difficulty at Rossnowlagh Beach.

Russia makes new threats to nuke Britain with Satan-2 hypersonic missile in just 200 seconds and Finland in 10 seconds

Russia has made new threats to use its deadly Satan-2 hypersonic nuclear missile to strike Britain in just “200 seconds” and Finland in "10 seconds”.

Sinn Féin accuses UK government of conniving with DUP to block return of powersharing at Stormont

Party president Mary Lou McDonald claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "in cahoots with the DUP" in preventing the formation of a new Executive and Assembly in Belfast.

Video of extensive overnight fire outside Dundalk