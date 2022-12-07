Evening headlines: HSE confirms death of four-year-old from Strep A infection; Garda praised for reporting male colleague who sexually assaulted her

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.

HSE confirms death of four-year-old child from Strep A infection

The HSE confirmed today a four-year-old child has died from died from Strep A infection. The child who is understood to be from Dublin died after developing the invasive and potentially deadly Strep A infection.

Man charged with murder of Cameron Reilly (18) had oral sex with him on night he died, court hears

A jury at the Central Criminal Court has heard that the 22-year-old man charged with the murder of teenager Cameron Reilly had oral sex with Mr Reilly on the night he was killed.

Roy Keane takes off his shirt and jumps over bin as he celebrates scoring winning goal in ITV v BBC match

Husband of murder accused Christina Anderson called psychiatric clinic day before man was stabbed, court hears

Christina Anderson's husband called his wife's psychiatric clinic due to concerns he had about her mental health the day before she stabbed a man to death, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Judge praises garda’s bravery after she reported being sexually assaulted by male colleague on night out

A judge has praised a female garda for her bravery in reporting a male colleague who sexually assaulted her after they were both on a night out with a number of other gardaí.

Car dealership was used by people involved in criminality to launder money, High Court hears

A Limerick-based car dealership was used by people involved in criminality to launder significant amounts of money generated from the illegal drugs trade, the High Court heard.

‘A weight has been lifted from my shoulders,’ says Dónal de Róiste following official apology

After more than 50 years, former lieutenant Dónal de Róiste said a weight has finally been lifted off his shoulders after Defence Minister Simon Coveney apologised for his dismissal from the Defence Forces in 1969.

Murdered crime boss Robbie Lawlor lured to door of Belfast safe house so gunman could see him, court hears

Murdered crime boss Robbie Lawlor was lured to the door of his Belfast safe house so the gunman could get sight of him for the first time, the Belfast High Court heard today.

Fáilte Ireland writing to all hotels about the long-term damage likely to be caused by price-spiking

Fáilte Ireland is writing to all hotels to warn about the damage to tourism that will be caused by continued “price-spiking.” The phrase refers to the tendency to double, triple or even quadruple standard hotel rates when the date coincides with a major concert or sporting event, particularly in cities, where a standard stay in the capital already costs more than €200 a night.