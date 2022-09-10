Evening headlines: How a passer-by pulled mother from burning vehicle in Westmeath car fire; Russia pulls back troops as Ukraine records major gains

Here are this evening's main headlines.

Westmeath car fire: how passer-by pulled mother from burning vehicle

A passing motorist who came across the fatal car fire that claimed the lives of two children heroically intervened to pull their mother and her younger child from the vehicle.

Colin Farrell has won Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival

“I’m shocked to get this and thrilled,” Farrell said in a live video message broadcast at the festival Saturday night.

‘We haven't been out of the country together in three years’ - family holidays in turmoil amid Aer Lingus flight chaos

Tadgh Lynch and Liz Ryan were among the thousands of people who waited in terminal two this lunchtime. It was to be their first family holiday with daughter Lilly (3) and son Tadgh Og (1).

Met Éireann Orange Weather Warning: Events cancelled as forecaster issues alert for several counties

Met Éireann has issued a status orange rainfall warning for the south coast from early tomorrow morning, as the whole of the country is set to experience heavy downpours and localised flooding

Prince Harry and Meghan join Prince William and Kate to greet mourners at Windsor Castle

William's title of Prince of Wales means he is following in his father's footsteps, and Kate has become the first person since Diana to use the title Princess of Wales, which Diana held when she was married to Charles

Rory McIlroy pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s ‘dignity, dedication and grace’ after flawless 65 at BMW PGA

Rory McIlroy took full advantage of a major stroke of luck to boost his bid for a second BMW PGA Championship title following a tribute to Queen Elizabeth at Wentworth.

Ireland to receive ‘several billion euro’ as part of an EU plan to redistribute profits from energy providers

Ireland will receive “several billion euro” as part of an EU plan to r edistribute profits from energy providers to support homes and businesses struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Russia pulls back: Ukraine recording major gains in counter-offensive near Kharkiv

Ukrainian officials have claimed major gains in a counter-offensive against Russian forces in the country's north-east, saying vital supplies to the invaders had been cut off from the front-line hotspot.

Roscommon County Board still deliberating what action to take over alleged referee assault

Experienced match official Kevin Naughton suffered injury after it was alleged he was pushed by a team mentor that led to him losing his balance and hitting his head off the ground.

'The nicest youngfella with a heart of gold’ - tributes pour in for father (21) killed in crash

Tributes have poured in for a father of two who died in a road traffic collision Friday night, with a teenager fighting for his life in hospital.

Secret of long lasting relationships revealed in new Irish research

The demographic that rated their relationship satisfaction the highest was those over the age of 55, and those who have been in a relationship for more than 30 years.

Rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll opens up about struggles to adjust to life after rugby

The former Ireland and Leinster star has said that many sports stars can find the adjustment difficult - and he personally worried that his best days were behind him.

Rock Against Homelessness: Riptide Movement poised to headline in Dublin

Garth Brooks is not, it transpires, the only gig in Dublin tonight.

LIV rebel Sergio Garcia withdraws from BMW Championship without giving a reason as play resumes

Sergio Garcia, one of 18 LIV Golf players controversially in the field, had withdrawn from the tournament without giving a reason following an opening 76. Justin Rose, who shot 73 on Thursday, pulled out with a back injury.