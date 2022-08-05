Evening headlines: Hero brother tried to save sister before both lost their lives in Kerry sea tragedy; notorious criminal dies in hospital six weeks after hotel car park shooting

Here are the top stories this evening on Independent.ie
A notorious criminal who was shot numerous times in a gangland shooting in June has died from his injuries in hospital.
A Roscommon father of two died alongside his older sister after heroically going to her rescue while both were swimming off a Kerry beach.
A body found at a caravan and camping park in Dublin is suspected to be that of a convicted sex offender.
A local store in Galway city has been revealed as the selling location for Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot winning ticket worth €5,541,001.
The bodies of three men who were killed when their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a truck on the N7 in Dublin last year had to be identified using DNA samples from relatives, an inquest has heard.
A Co Antrim couple who missed out on a holiday due to chaos at Dublin Airport are still waiting for compensation.
Amazon has been warned it “must engage positively with workers who organise into a trade union” as it opened its first fulfilment centre in Dublin.
There are sunny spells and temperatures in the 20s forecast by Met Éireann this weekend.