Evening headlines: Hero brother tried to save sister before both lost their lives in Kerry sea tragedy; notorious criminal dies in hospital six weeks after hotel car park shooting

Garda to launch murder probe after notorious criminal dies

A notorious criminal who was shot numerous times in a gangland shooting in June has died from his injuries in hospital.

Hero brother tried to save sister before both lost their lives in Kerry sea tragedy

A Roscommon father of two died alongside his older sister after heroically going to her rescue while both were swimming off a Kerry beach.

Man found dead in Dublin caravan park believed to be convicted sex offender

A body found at a caravan and camping park in Dublin is suspected to be that of a convicted sex offender.

Owner of newsagent which sold winning €5.5m Lotto ticket 'over the moon'

A local store in Galway city has been revealed as the selling location for Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot winning ticket worth €5,541,001.

Three men who died in high-speed collision identified using DNA samples from relatives, inquest hears

The bodies of three men who were killed when their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a truck on the N7 in Dublin last year had to be identified using DNA samples from relatives, an inquest has heard.

Couple still awaiting €11,862 holiday refund following Dublin Airport chaos

A Co Antrim couple who missed out on a holiday due to chaos at Dublin Airport are still waiting for compensation.

Amazon urged to engage positively with workers who organise into a trade union

Amazon has been warned it “must engage positively with workers who organise into a trade union” as it opened its first fulfilment centre in Dublin.

Met Éireann says return to heatwave conditions on the way

There are sunny spells and temperatures in the 20s forecast by Met Éireann this weekend.

Beluga whale becomes stranded in France's River Seine












