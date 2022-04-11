Evening headlines: Grieving family of teenager Sally Maaz given garda escort from inquest after members of Burke family disrupt hearing

Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie this evening.

Model allegedly punched woman ‘between her eyebrows’ during row at Luas stop

A model punched a young woman “between her eyebrows” during a row at a Luas stop, it is alleged.

Grieving family of teenager Sally Maaz given garda escort from inquest after protesters disrupt hearing

The grieving family of teenager Sally Maaz had to be escorted by gardaí out of a side entrance at the conclusion of her inquest after protesters disrupted proceedings.

Molly Martens’ family appeal for $300k to fund Jason Corbett murder retrial in US

The family of Molly Martens and her father are appealing for $300,000 to fund their retrial over the killing of Irishman Jason Corbett in the US.

Harry Potter sport of Quidditch to come to Limerick for two international tournaments this summer

The University of Limerick is to host two European Quidditch competitions later this year with 1,800 players expected to attend.

Dáithí Ó Sé reveals he has to take naps before his RTÉ show as he recovers from Covid-19

RTÉ presenter Dáithí Ó Sé has revealed that he takes naps in his dressing room before going on TV as he is still feeling the effects of Covid-19.

Man charged at Special Criminal Court with helping criminal gang murder father-of-four Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan

A man has been charged before the Special Criminal Court this afternoon with helping a criminal gang murder father-of-four Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan, who was shot dead in Dublin over five years ago.

Doctor claims he was paid twice the usual on-call rate by ‘desperate’ Cloverhill Prison governor

A doctor who made more than 150 statutory wage claims against the Irish Prison Service has had all of them rejected by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz release first pictures from their $3.5m Florida wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz have released the first pictures from their lavish, $3.5m wedding in Florida.

Minister Eamon Ryan to ban sale and distribution of turf

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan wants to ban the sale of turf under new solid fuel regulations. The Green Party leader outlined the move in response to a parliamentary question from Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

‘We need to explore all options’ – Justice Minister in favour of paying people to house Ukrainian refugees

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, has indicated she would personally like to see owners of private households, landlords, and owners of holiday homes, receive a financial reward for providing accommodation to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.

Leaving Cert: More orals postponed because of Covid-19

More Leaving Cert students have had oral exams postponed because of lack of availability of examiners. It brings to 600 the number of candidates, across 14 schools, affected by a sudden change to arrangements for Irish and German orals.

NYC official suspended for naked appearance on work Zoom call

A New York city administrator has been suspended after he was found allegedly engaging in sexual activity during a routine weekly video conference.