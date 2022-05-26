Evening headlines: Goodfellas star Ray Liotta dies aged 67; and Galway hurler Jack Grealish handed two-year driving ban

Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie this evening.

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta dies aged 67

Actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67. Liotta, who was best known for his leading role in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime classic Goodfellas, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting a new film, Deadline reported.

Irish man turned up at hospital A&E with short-term memory loss brought on by daytime sex with wife

A pensioner turned up at a hospital A&E in Ireland with short-term memory loss brought about by daytime sex with his wife. That is according to a new paper by medics which document how the 66-year-old man suffered from sudden onset amnesia or Transient Global Amnesia (TGA) within 10 minutes of having sex.

Galway hurler Jack Grealish handed two-year driving ban

Galway senior county hurler Jack Grealish has been handed a two-year driving ban after driving a vehicle with no insurance.

Actor Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in UK

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday it had authorised criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

‘The 2 Johnnies’ host among 40 men ‘catfished’ by one woman

Comedy duo ‘The 2 Johnnies’ delved into the world of ‘catfishing’ on their podcast recently after Johnny “B” O’Brien was strung along by a woman using a fake online account.

Woman awarded €16,400 after fall in Supermacs caused by defective chair

Fine Gael senator accused of ‘explosion of violence’ was defending himself after man attacked him ‘like a boxer’, court hears

A Fine Gael senator accused of raining blows down on a pub-goer in an “explosion of violence” was defending himself after the man attacked him “like a boxer,” a court has been told.

Former solicitor Michael Lynn accused of a ‘web of deceit’ and a ‘fabricated pack of lies’ in his multi-million euro theft trial

Former solicitor Michael Lynn has spun a “web of deceit”, created confusion and told the jury a “fabricated pack of lies” during his multi-million euro theft trial, the jury has been told.

George Nkencho’s relatives sue Garda Commissioner over impact of fatal shooting

Relatives of George Nkencho, the young black man shot dead by gardaí outside his home, have filed personal injury actions against the Garda Commissioner.

Jail for drunk driver with 22 empty beer cans in car who crashed into wall after garda chase

A father of two who was found with 22 empty beer cans in a car and was almost 11 times over the legal limit after crashing into a wall following a high speed garda chase has been sentenced to three years in prison.