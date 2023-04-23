Evening headlines: Gerry Hutch’s ‘minder’ as he left court is former Dublin hurler; IRFU explain why ‘I give a f**k’ flyers were confiscated

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.

Gerry Hutch’s ‘minder’ as he left court is a former Dublin hurler

A recovering addict who sparked a frenzy of memes by acting as a bodyguard for Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is a former Dublin hurler.

IRFU explain why ‘I give a f**k’ protest flyers were confiscated at Ireland v England Six Nations clash

The IRFU have said flyers with the words ‘I give a f**k’ were confiscated at yesterday’s Six Nations match between Ireland and England at Musgrave Park because they contained “foul and abusive language”.

Meghan denies ‘frankly ridiculous’ reports on why she is not going to coronation

The Duchess of Sussex has denied reports about not attending the King Charles’ coronation because of a letter she sent expressing concern over unconscious bias in the royal family.

Ryan Reynolds interrupts press conference to demand goalkeeper's shirt

Pressure mounts for external probe into resignation by GSOC officer over Hutch party claims

A ‘crisis of confidence’ is emerging after a member of the Garda watchdog GSOC resigned after telling colleagues he had been at a party with Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch the night he walked out of court after being acquitted of the murder of David Byrne in the Regency hotel in 2016, the President of the Garda Representative Association has said.

‘I am absolutely just sick for him’ – Davy Fitzgerald says Tadhg de Burca will miss rest of the season

Waterford manager, Davy Fitzgerald, fears that Tadhg de Burca’s season is already over after the Clashmore man suffered an Achilles tendon injury in yesterday’s Munster Championship opener against Limerick.

Government to deploy Defence Forces members to assist Irish citizens seeking to leave Sudan

The Government has agreed to deploy 12 members of the Defence Forces to to assist Irish passport holders who are seeking to flee from Sudan.

Celebrities insist they will not pay for Twitter as blue ticks reappear randomly for notable accounts

Celebrities and owners of high-profile Twitter accounts have insisted they will not pay for the blue verified check marks that have reappeared on their profiles.

‘A very much loved dog’ – President Michael D Higgins pays tribute to his dog Bród who died yesterday

President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina have said that Bród, one of their two Bernese Mountain Dogs, who has passed away at the age of 11 will be missed “by all at the Áras.”

Kenyan police exhume 21 bodies from suspected Christian cult graves

Kenyan police have exhumed the bodies of 21 people thought to be followers of a Christian cult who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death.

Members of Transplant Team Ireland touch down after 17-medal haul in Australia

Home are the heroes as members of Transplant Team Ireland touched down at Dublin Airport today after scooping an incredible 17 medals at the World Transplant Games in Australia.