Evening headlines: Gerry Hutch’s ‘minder’ as he left court is former Dublin hurler; IRFU explain why ‘I give a f**k’ flyers were confiscated

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.
A recovering addict who sparked a frenzy of memes by acting as a bodyguard for Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is a former Dublin hurler.
The IRFU have said flyers with the words ‘I give a f**k’ were confiscated at yesterday’s Six Nations match between Ireland and England at Musgrave Park because they contained “foul and abusive language”.
The Duchess of Sussex has denied reports about not attending the King Charles’ coronation because of a letter she sent expressing concern over unconscious bias in the royal family.
A ‘crisis of confidence’ is emerging after a member of the Garda watchdog GSOC resigned after telling colleagues he had been at a party with Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch the night he walked out of court after being acquitted of the murder of David Byrne in the Regency hotel in 2016, the President of the Garda Representative Association has said.
Waterford manager, Davy Fitzgerald, fears that Tadhg de Burca’s season is already over after the Clashmore man suffered an Achilles tendon injury in yesterday’s Munster Championship opener against Limerick.
The Government has agreed to deploy 12 members of the Defence Forces to to assist Irish passport holders who are seeking to flee from Sudan.
Celebrities and owners of high-profile Twitter accounts have insisted they will not pay for the blue verified check marks that have reappeared on their profiles.
President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina have said that Bród, one of their two Bernese Mountain Dogs, who has passed away at the age of 11 will be missed “by all at the Áras.”
Kenyan police have exhumed the bodies of 21 people thought to be followers of a Christian cult who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death.
Home are the heroes as members of Transplant Team Ireland touched down at Dublin Airport today after scooping an incredible 17 medals at the World Transplant Games in Australia.