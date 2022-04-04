Evening headlines: Gardaí pull five youths from burning car following pursuit across Dublin city; and fake nun banned from Belfast monastery

Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie this evening.
Catriona Carey, the former Irish hockey player embroiled in an alleged mortgage scam that may have affected at least 30 people, has had two motoring prosecutions against her adjourned to a date next month.
One teenager was hospitalised and the driver of the car was arrested after he failed to stop for gardaí in the Tallaght area.
Olena Zelenska, the wife of President Volodymyr Zelensky, took to the Telegram messaging service to laud the Irish Independent for printing an editorial in Ukrainian titled ‘Opening our hearts and our borders to people of Ukraine’ on March 24.
Well-known publican and restaurateur Jay Bourke is facing the prospect of bankruptcy after his application for a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) writing off €12.2m in debt was dismissed by the High Court.
Mother of two Cora O’Grady (51) was climbing Galtymore, on the Limerick and Tipperary border, on Saturday with her children Luke and Lily, aged 11 and eight respectively, when she fell ill.
Rachel Mulcahy was served with an interim injunction after priests at Clonard complained about her behaviour.
A hot topic in the lead-up to the 2022 Census was what people would include in the new “Time Capsule” section. Some paid tribute to deceased family members, while others wrote songs and poetry for the people of 2122 to enjoy.
A garda who last year won a legal action preventing her dismissal over failing to pass a fitness test has not been reinstated to duty, the High Court has heard.