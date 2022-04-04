Evening headlines: Gardaí pull five youths from burning car following pursuit across Dublin city; and fake nun banned from Belfast monastery

Gardaí rescued five youths from a burning car after it crashed on the New Nangor Road in Clondalkin.

Fraudster Catriona Carey charged with driving without insurance or licence

Catriona Carey, the former Irish hockey player embroiled in an alleged mortgage scam that may have affected at least 30 people, has had two motoring prosecutions against her adjourned to a date next month.

Gardaí pull five youths from burning car following pursuit across Dublin city

One teenager was hospitalised and the driver of the car was arrested after he failed to stop for gardaí in the Tallaght area.

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska praises the Irish Independent for publishing editorial in her national language

Olena Zelenska, the wife of President Volodymyr Zelensky, took to the Telegram messaging service to laud the Irish Independent for printing an editorial in Ukrainian titled ‘Opening our hearts and our borders to people of Ukraine’ on March 24.

Publican and restaurateur Jay Bourke faces bankruptcy after €12.2m debt deal falls through

Well-known publican and restaurateur Jay Bourke is facing the prospect of bankruptcy after his application for a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) writing off €12.2m in debt was dismissed by the High Court.

Charlie Bird pays tribute to Cork woman who died during ‘Climb with Charlie’ charity event

Mother of two Cora O’Grady (51) was climbing Galtymore, on the Limerick and Tipperary border, on Saturday with her children Luke and Lily, aged 11 and eight respectively, when she fell ill.

Fake nun banned from Belfast monastery after eccentric behaviour

Rachel Mulcahy was served with an interim injunction after priests at Clonard complained about her behaviour.

‘How many boosters did we really need in the end?’ – the messages Irish people are putting in their Census time capsule

A hot topic in the lead-up to the 2022 Census was what people would include in the new “Time Capsule” section. Some paid tribute to deceased family members, while others wrote songs and poetry for the people of 2122 to enjoy.

New garda still ‘in limbo’ despite winning challenge to dismissal by commissioner over fitness test

A garda who last year won a legal action preventing her dismissal over failing to pass a fitness test has not been reinstated to duty, the High Court has heard.