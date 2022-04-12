Evening headlines: Gardaí probe hate related motive for brutal murder of Aidan Moffitt in Sligo; and New York subway gunman still on the loose

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.
Gardaí are examining if there was a hate related motive to the brutal killing of Aidan Moffitt in Sligo as they upgraded their investigation to a murder probe.
Police in New York are hunting for a man who filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke before opening fire on passengers.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that a video of him being circulated online is from an abusive incident last summer. But he added that a week doesn’t go by when he doesn’t get abuse in the street.
A 49-year-old man who was before Sligo Circuit Court charged with assaulting his partner was given an 18 month prison sentence.
Nasa has spotted a record-breakingly large comet headed towards Earth. Its icy nucleus is bigger than any ever seen – measuring around 80 miles across, and 50 times bigger than the heart of most known comets.
The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has urged sports personalities and businesses to consider their involvement with the Kinahan crime gang.
Travellers flying through Dublin Airport this Easter have been urged not to arrive excessively early.
A 700m-long dual zip line is opening this Friday, just in time for the Easter holidays. ‘River Rapid’, as the line is called, opens to the public on April 15 at Colin Glen, the 200-acre forest adventure park in Belfast.
A youth who breached probation after filming his "stomach-churning" attack on a vulnerable Dublin man, has been given a chance to get back on the “straight and narrow”.
The Workplace Relations Commission has upheld a complaint by Dorota Bruce against her former employer, University College Dublin, under Section 14 of the Protection of Employees (Fixed-Term Work) Act, 2003.