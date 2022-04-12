Evening headlines: Gardaí probe hate related motive for brutal murder of Aidan Moffitt in Sligo; and New York subway gunman still on the loose

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

Gardaí probe hate related motive for brutal murder of Fine Gael activist Aidan Moffitt in Sligo



Gardaí are examining if there was a hate related motive to the brutal killing of Aidan Moffitt in Sligo as they upgraded their investigation to a murder probe.

Gunman who opened fire on New York subway wounding 10 people is ‘still on the loose’

Police in New York are hunting for a man who filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke before opening fire on passengers.

Leo Varadkar addresses video of abusive incident: ‘A week wouldn’t go by where somebody doesn’t hurl abuse’

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that a video of him being circulated online is from an abusive incident last summer. But he added that a week doesn’t go by when he doesn’t get abuse in the street.

Man who headbutted and flogged his partner is jailed for 18 months

A 49-year-old man who was before Sligo Circuit Court charged with assaulting his partner was given an 18 month prison sentence.

Nasa spots massive comet headed towards Earth

Nasa has spotted a record-breakingly large comet headed towards Earth. Its icy nucleus is bigger than any ever seen – measuring around 80 miles across, and 50 times bigger than the heart of most known comets.

‘Think of your reputation’ – Garda Commissioner warns sports personalities to consider their involvement with Kinahan crime gang

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has urged sports personalities and businesses to consider their involvement with the Kinahan crime gang.

Dublin Airport urges travellers not to arrive too early as 500,000 expected over Easter

Travellers flying through Dublin Airport this Easter have been urged not to arrive excessively early.

‘Ireland’s longest zip line’ opens this weekend – would you strap in for 700m at 80kph?

A 700m-long dual zip line is opening this Friday, just in time for the Easter holidays. ‘River Rapid’, as the line is called, opens to the public on April 15 at Colin Glen, the 200-acre forest adventure park in Belfast.

Teen who repeatedly punched and kicked vulnerable man in ‘stomach-churning’ attack which left him with bleed on brain is given second chance

A youth who breached probation after filming his "stomach-churning" attack on a vulnerable Dublin man, has been given a chance to get back on the “straight and narrow”.

UCD ordered to pay €15,000 for dismissing manager who had acquired right to permanent role at end of contract

The Workplace Relations Commission has upheld a complaint by Dorota Bruce against her former employer, University College Dublin, under Section 14 of the Protection of Employees (Fixed-Term Work) Act, 2003.