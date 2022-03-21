Evening headlines: Gardaí ordered to disclose CCTV footage, mobile phone data and any toxicology or forensic results to woman suing Conor McGregor for personal injuries

Here are the main news headlines of the evening.

Gardaí ordered to disclose CCTV footage, mobile phone data and any toxicology or forensic results to woman suing Conor McGregor for personal injuries

Mr McGregor and one of his associates are being sued by a Dublin woman arising out of an incident she alleges occurred in December 2018.

Almost 64,000 people test positive for Covid-19 since St Patrick’s Day

Almost 64,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since St Patrick’s Day and the double Bank Holiday weekend. As of 8am today, 1,308 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 49 are in ICU.

Man arrested over shooting death of innocent mother-of-five Sandra Boyd

Gardaí have arrested a man over the fatal shooting of an innocent mother of five in Finglas, north Dublin, at the weekend. The man is being held on suspicion of the murder of Sandra Boyd (36).

Tayto Park announces new dinosaur-themed rollercoaster

Tayto Park has announced plans to open a new dinosaur themed rollercoaster for kids, ‘Dino Dash’. It opens this April to coincide with the typically busy Easter midterm break.

Gardaí arrest woman in connection with fatal shooting of Michael Tormey

Gardaí have arrested a woman aged in her early thirties in connection with the fatal shooting of father-of-three Michael Tormey in Ballyfermot in early January.

Brawl captured on video as two men trade blows in Longford town

Victim of hidden camera culprit rejects apology

A victim of a man who used a hidden camera to record her showering in her home has said she will never get over how he could sit down at a dinner table with her after looking at videos of her for his own sexual gratification.

Fox News colleague remembers Irish cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski’s toughness and ‘childlike joy’

Irish photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski has been fondly remembered as a gentle man with a “childlike joy” by a former war reporter colleague. Steve Harrigan of Fox News reported from many conflict zones alongside Pierre and said it “stings to see” photos of him as it reminds him of “how much joy he had”.

Dublin 6 residents object to plans for new 358 bed scheme for ‘loud mostly drunken’ Trinity students

Dublin 6 residents have claimed that drunken, disorderly, anti-social behaviour by student residents at Trinity College Dublin’s student accommodation at Dartry, Dublin 6 will worsen if a new student accommodation scheme proceeds.



