Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

‘Covid is still there’ – Luke O’Neill urges people to continue to wear face masks indoors

Professor Luke O'Neill has said members of the public should continue to wear masks in appropriate settings in the weeks ahead, even if the legal advice is removed.

Gardaí called to Galway church after violence breaks out at child’s confirmation

Gardaí were called to a church in Co Galway yesterday afternoon after violence broke out at a child’s confirmation. A video circulating on social media shows a number of the congregation punching and kicking each other outside St Teresa’s Church in Williamstown after the service.

Boris Johnson warns Russia’s plan for invading Ukraine ‘in motion’ as violence increases

Plans for an invasion of Ukraine appear to be “in motion”, Boris Johnson has said, after warning that a Russian attack would bring about the “destruction of a democratic state”.

‘We can’t buy a home even though we have a €100,000 deposit,’ say Dublin couple living in family member’s home

A Dublin couple say it is “infuriating” that cuckoo funds continue to be allowed to hoover up new homes, while they are living in a family member’s home, despite having a €100,000 deposit.

Armed gardaí called to arrest man brandishing axe during stand-off at ex-partner’s home, court told

Gregory Hanlon, 44, of Timber Mills, Artane, Dublin 5, was taken to Coolock Garda Station and charged with producing a weapon capable of inflicting serious injury during a dispute and criminal damage on Friday evening.

Man accused of assaulting heavily pregnant partner remanded after cutting off electronic tag

A Lurgan man accused of assaulting his heavily pregnant partner was remanded into custody today after he adopted a “very casual attitude” to bail conditions.

Family home ‘destroyed’ after 400-year-old oak tree crashes through roof

‘My day is ruined’ – frustration again as Wordle 245 proves tricky for players

Once again, Wordle players have been left stumped and upset over the game’s word of the day. It comes after a week of glitches and complaints, as users were thrown by one Wordle having too many possible variations and another being a word many didn’t know existed.

Senior DUP MP Sammy Wilson loudly booed and jeered at loyalist rally over Northern Ireland Protocol

Sammy Wilson was repeatedly interrupted as he attempted to deliver a speech at the event at Markethill in Co Armagh. His comments were often drowned out as angry crowd members accused his party of botching the Brexit process.