Professor Luke O'Neill has said members of the public should continue to wear masks in appropriate settings in the weeks ahead, even if the legal advice is removed.
Gardaí were called to a church in Co Galway yesterday afternoon after violence broke out at a child’s confirmation. A video circulating on social media shows a number of the congregation punching and kicking each other outside St Teresa’s Church in Williamstown after the service.
Plans for an invasion of Ukraine appear to be “in motion”, Boris Johnson has said, after warning that a Russian attack would bring about the “destruction of a democratic state”.
A Dublin couple say it is “infuriating” that cuckoo funds continue to be allowed to hoover up new homes, while they are living in a family member’s home, despite having a €100,000 deposit.
Gregory Hanlon, 44, of Timber Mills, Artane, Dublin 5, was taken to Coolock Garda Station and charged with producing a weapon capable of inflicting serious injury during a dispute and criminal damage on Friday evening.
A Lurgan man accused of assaulting his heavily pregnant partner was remanded into custody today after he adopted a “very casual attitude” to bail conditions.
Once again, Wordle players have been left stumped and upset over the game’s word of the day. It comes after a week of glitches and complaints, as users were thrown by one Wordle having too many possible variations and another being a word many didn’t know existed.
Sammy Wilson was repeatedly interrupted as he attempted to deliver a speech at the event at Markethill in Co Armagh. His comments were often drowned out as angry crowd members accused his party of botching the Brexit process.