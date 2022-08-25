Evening headlines: Gardaí arrest suspect and seize €350k of cocaine after car stolen with baby inside; Shane Walsh’s transfer to Kilmacud Crokes confirmed

The footpath in Faussagh Road in Cabra, Dublin, where a nine-month-old child was abandoned by a car thief. Photo: Mark Condren

Gardaí arrest suspect and seize €350,000 of cocaine after car stolen with nine-month-old baby inside

The chief suspect for a robbery where a nine-month-old baby was driven away when a thief stole a car has been arrested after he was stopped driving a Skoda Octavia he had taken from the child’s family.

Irish nurse who died after cancer treatment trial in the US remembered for ‘fierce courage’

An Irish nurse who’d “fought for her life, right up to the end,” with “fierce courage” has passed away in the US months after a fundraiser for a clinical trial to treat cancer.

Galway star's transfer to Kilmacud Crokes confirmed

Shane Walsh’s transfer to Kilmacud Crokes has been confirmed and the Galway star has been cleared to play for them in the Dublin championship.

Teen girl sexually assaulted while walking home from Rose of Tralee festival was subject to ambush-style attack, gardaí fear

Gardaí fear a teenage girl subjected to a serious sexual assault in Kerry was the victim of an ambush-style attack as she walked home. It is believed the girl had just left some friends and was attacked in the park while alone.

Student faces six-hour daily commute after s ix-month search for accommodation proves fruitless

Rían Browne has known since April where he'll be studying in September, but almost six months on, he still has not been able to find a room to rent.

Safety watchdogs warn of risk of buying illegal medicines online as seizures of anabolic steroids rise

Medicines safety watchdogs are becoming increasingly worried over the rising amount of anabolic steroids being illegally imported in the State.

Watch: Large queue for new Pret A Manger store opening in Dublin

PS5 set for substantial price increase as Sony blame global economic problems

Sony will substantially increase the price of the PlayStation 5, it has said, blaming global economic difficulties for the increase.

‘Mr Flashy’ associate Scott Capper disciplined in jail after getting caught drinking with Kinahan criminal

Jailed gangland criminal Scott Capper is facing disciplinary proceedings in Mountjoy Prison after he became violent to officers following a prison booze up.

Champions League draw: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Spurs, Celtic and Rangers find out their fate

The draw for the group stages of the 2022-23 Champions League has taken place in Istanbul, Turkey with the groups now finalised for the group stages.