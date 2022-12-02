Evening headlines: Friends of man who died fleeing Monaghan murder scene say death is ‘heart-breaking’; Man on trial for burglary of singer Mary Coughlan’s home

Friends of a man who died after being accidentally run over shortly after fleeing the scene of the murder of a sex offender in Monaghan have described his death as “heart-breaking”.
A man has gone on trial over the alleged burglary of the Wicklow home of well-known blues singer Mary Coughlan last year, as well as threatening to kill her son-in-law who came across the intruder.
An internal group within Trinity College is examining its legacy issues - including what to do with 13 ancient skulls taken from an island over 100 years ago.
As the Government rejects funding RTÉ through general taxation, we hear why the state broadcaster is unhappy with the old system — as are some of its rivals.
A man has been accused of attacking a woman leaving her “covered in blood” in Dublin after forcing her into the boot of a car.
Patients “may die” if the HSE goes ahead with plans to no longer bring critically ill and unstable patients to Navan Hospital from December 12, a group of Drogheda consultants have warned the Minister for Health.
A solicitor who suffered a "nasty fracture" to her ankle when she fell on slippery decking in the beer garden of a pub in Ballsbridge, Dublin has been awarded €105,000 by the High Court.
A former parish priest who sexually abused a child parishioner in a “massive breach of trust” has had his jail term extended by 18 months.
Companies paid more tax in November of this year than in all of 2014, pushing the State’s total tax take towards an unprecedented €100bn, the latest Exchequer Returns data shows.
School strikers have marked four years of demonstrating for action on climate change with an anniversary gathering at Leinster House.
Simon Harris, Minister for Third Level Education, says he hopes to play a continued role in Government when the Cabinet reshuffle takes place in a fortnight’s time.