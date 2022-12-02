Evening headlines: Friends of man who died fleeing Monaghan murder scene say death is ‘heart-breaking’; Man on trial for burglary of singer Mary Coughlan’s home

Friends of man who died as he fled scene of Monaghan murder say death is ‘heart-breaking’

Friends of a man who died after being accidentally run over shortly after fleeing the scene of the murder of a sex offender in Monaghan have described his death as “heart-breaking”.

Man on trial for burglary of singer Mary Coughlan’s home ‘threatened to stab’ her son-in-law, court hears

A man has gone on trial over the alleged burglary of the Wicklow home of well-known blues singer Mary Coughlan last year, as well as threatening to kill her son-in-law who came across the intruder.

WATCH: Footage emerges of Mexico and Argentina fans clashing in the stands at Qatar 2022

Trinity College Dublin wrestling with legacy of slave owner, and 13 human skulls stolen in the dead of night

An internal group within Trinity College is examining its legacy issues - including what to do with 13 ancient skulls taken from an island over 100 years ago.

Has the era of the TV licence expired — and what would replace it?

As the Government rejects funding RTÉ through general taxation, we hear why the state broadcaster is unhappy with the old system — as are some of its rivals.

Man accused of attacking woman and leaving her ‘covered in blood’ after forcing her into boot of a car

A man has been accused of attacking a woman leaving her “covered in blood” in Dublin after forcing her into the boot of a car.

Patients ‘may die’ if the HSE goes ahead with Navan Hospital plans, consultants warn minister

Patients “may die” if the HSE goes ahead with plans to no longer bring critically ill and unstable patients to Navan Hospital from December 12, a group of Drogheda consultants have warned the Minister for Health.

Solicitor who fell on slippery decking in Dublin’s Horse Show House pub awarded €105,000

A solicitor who suffered a "nasty fracture" to her ankle when she fell on slippery decking in the beer garden of a pub in Ballsbridge, Dublin has been awarded €105,000 by the High Court.

Defrocked Wicklow priest has jail term extended for raping a child

A former parish priest who sexually abused a child parishioner in a “massive breach of trust” has had his jail term extended by 18 months.

More corporation tax paid in November than in all of 2014

Companies paid more tax in November of this year than in all of 2014, pushing the State’s total tax take towards an unprecedented €100bn, the latest Exchequer Returns data shows.

Four years of Fridays: school strikers mark 208th week of climate protests

School strikers have marked four years of demonstrating for action on climate change with an anniversary gathering at Leinster House.

Harris hoping to continue in Government after Cabinet reshuffle

Simon Harris, Minister for Third Level Education, says he hopes to play a continued role in Government when the Cabinet reshuffle takes place in a fortnight’s time.

WATCH: The world's oldest tortoise turns 190 years old