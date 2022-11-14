Evening headlines: Former hotelier jailed for raping employee appeals conviction; Status Yellow wind and rain warnings for three counties

A former hotelier who was jailed for raping a 17-year-old employee after a staff party and whose case was remitted back from the Supreme Court must wait to find out if his appeal against his 2013 conviction is successful.
An insurance consultant has secured a personal insolvency arrangement which will see almost €1m in debt written off in return for a payment of just €891.
The family of Vicky Phelan have said her death will “leave a void in all our lives, that at this point seems impossible to fill”.
A man accused of murdering his partner in their Co Meath home on Saturday said: “I’m so sorry for that. It should not have happened” when charged, a court has heard.
Meta Platforms Ireland Ltd, formerly Facebook Ireland, is seeking to bring High Court proceedings to quash a record €405 million in fines for violating children’s privacy on its Instagram service.
Two Qatari royals may try to block defamation and conspiracy actions being taken against them by the son of an Irish Olympic hero from being heard in Dublin, the High Court has been told.
Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall’s vehicle had a tracking device on it when he allegedly drove murder accused Gerard Hutch north for a meeting with republicans after the Regency shooting, the Special Criminal Court has heard.
A Garda who underwent emergency surgery following a road traffic collision in Co Cork yesterday evening, is in a “serious but stable” in hospital.
Met Éireann has issued a yellow wind and rain warning for three Irish counties this evening.
Double rapist Simon McGinley has been tracked down to an estate in Dundalk, Co. Louth where he is now living in an apartment with two women, after being recently freed on bail.