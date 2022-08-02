Evening headlines: Former High Court President resigns judge role in Dubai; Shane Lowry appeals to Dublin Airport to help find lost golf clubs

Here are this evening's top stories on Independent.ie

Former High Court President Peter Kelly resigns judge role in Dubai courts after criticism

His resignation comes as pressure mounted following the resignation of former Chief Justice Mr Justice Frank Clark to the same court in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the weekend.

Ryanair told to pay cabin crew supervisor €297.24 after it loses pay dispute over money deducted from his salary

Ryanair has lost a pay dispute with a cabin crew supervisor over a sum of less than €300 deducted from his salary nearly three years ago.

Eight drivers arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence across bank holiday weekend

A total of eight drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence across the bank holiday weekend.

Two men charged after crack cocaine seizure during car search in Dublin

Two men have been charged in relation to a seizure is suspected €13,000 worth of crack cocaine after a garda operation in the Dublin south inner city yesterday.

Shane Lowry appeals to Dublin Airport to help find lost golf clubs

Shane Lowry has taken to social media in an attempt to be reunited with his lost golf clubs. The 2019 Open Championship winner appealed to Dublin Airport on Twitter to help locate his missing clubs and suitcase.

Number of reported rape and domestic abuse offences continues to rise, new figures show

The number of sexual crimes being reported to the Gardaí contnues to increase, statistics from the first half of 2022 show.

Dog faeces and ‘gunshot cartridges among over a tonne of rubbish cleaned from beaches and waterways

Over a tonne of rubbish was removed from Irish rivers, canals, lakes and beaches in one day, including 20kgs of dog faeces, adult toys, and “endless” gunshot cartridges.

Michael Schumacher’s wife breaks down as she admits his health is 'different now'

Michael Schumacher’s wife has admitted that his health is “different now”. The seven-time World Champion driver (53) has not been seen in public since he fell and hit his head in a skiing accident in the French Alps in December 2013.

Michael O’Brien, founder of O’Brien Press, passes away suddenly

Michael O’Brien, the founder of O’Brien Press, has died, his family have confirmed. Mr O’Brien, who founded the publishing house in 1974, passed away suddenly on Sunday at St James’s Hospital, it was announced.

Radical overhaul of major diocese announced in plan to help parishes cope with dwindling number of priests

One of Ireland's biggest dioceses has introduced a radical new structure of 'faith-centred communities' in a bid to cope with the challenges of the increased demands facing rapidly ageing clerics and the reduced numbers of young people attending Church ceremonies.

Video shows truck stuck on top of Conor Pass in west Kerry