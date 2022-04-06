Evening headlines: Former Dublin store manager killed in Ukraine; and misconduct rap for lawyer who falsely claimed to witness signatures

Tributes have been paid to a Dublin-based Ukrainian man who was killed after he returned home to join the fight against the Russian invasion.
A jury at the Central Criminal Court has failed to reach a verdict in the trial of a 16-year-old boy accused of murdering Urantsetseg Tserendorj during a winter lockdown in 2021.
A number of passengers on board a Dublin-bound bus had to be treated by National Ambulance Service medics on Thursday afternoon after someone let off pepper spray or mace inside the vehicle.
A cyclist who was knocked off his bike in a cycle lane by a bus has been awarded more than €124,000 by the High Court.
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has insisted the Loyalist paramilitary bomb hoax that targeted him in Belfast will not change his approach to working on Northern Ireland issues.
The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has dropped for the second day in a row with 1,333 currently seeking treatment for the virus.
A solicitor who falsely claimed to have witnessed the signing of company documents has been found guilty of professional misconduct.
P&O Ferries has announced it is preparing to restart sailings “from this weekend” on routes suspended since it sacked nearly 800 seafarers.
A 24-year-old woman who had sued over an alleged delay in the diagnosis of her hearing loss when she was young has settled her High Court action for €850,000
People who have taken in Ukrainian refugees are seeing their household bills soar and are feeling ignored by the State, the Dáil has been told.
A new survey has found that 88pc of Irish people are optimistic about the future of the European Union, which is the highest in EU.