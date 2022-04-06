Evening headlines: Former Dublin store manager killed in Ukraine; and misconduct rap for lawyer who falsely claimed to witness signatures

Oleksandr Zavhorodniy, known to his friends as Alex, had lived in Ireland for 20 years

Friends and family devastated as former Dublin store manager is killed in fighting in Ukraine



Tributes have been paid to a Dublin-based Ukrainian man who was killed after he returned home to join the fight against the Russian invasion.

Hung jury in trial of teen charged with murder of Mongolian woman Urantsetseg Tserendorj in IFSC

A jury at the Central Criminal Court has failed to reach a verdict in the trial of a 16-year-old boy accused of murdering Urantsetseg Tserendorj during a winter lockdown in 2021.

Passengers treated for burning eyes and respiratory issues after pepper spray released on bus in Wicklow

A number of passengers on board a Dublin-bound bus had to be treated by National Ambulance Service medics on Thursday afternoon after someone let off pepper spray or mace inside the vehicle.

€124,000 compensation for cyclist knocked down by bus on Dublin’s quays

A cyclist who was knocked off his bike in a cycle lane by a bus has been awarded more than €124,000 by the High Court.

MEP Clare Daly says EU sanctions against Russia make her 'sick'

Simon Coveney says loyalist paramilitary bomb hoax in Belfast won’t stop him returning to the North

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has insisted the Loyalist paramilitary bomb hoax that targeted him in Belfast will not change his approach to working on Northern Ireland issues.

8,354 new Covid cases as number hospitalised falls for second day in a row

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has dropped for the second day in a row with 1,333 currently seeking treatment for the virus.

Misconduct rap for lawyer who falsely claimed to have witnessed signatures

A solicitor who falsely claimed to have witnessed the signing of company documents has been found guilty of professional misconduct.

P&O Ferries announces plans to resume sailings after sacking 800 workers and replacing them with cheaper agency staff

P&O Ferries has announced it is preparing to restart sailings “from this weekend” on routes suspended since it sacked nearly 800 seafarers.

Woman (24) who sued over alleged delay in diagnosis of her hearing loss as a child settles case for €850,000

A 24-year-old woman who had sued over an alleged delay in the diagnosis of her hearing loss when she was young has settled her High Court action for €850,000

Families who have taken in Ukrainian refugees are seeing household bills soar and need help, Dáil hears

People who have taken in Ukrainian refugees are seeing their household bills soar and are feeling ignored by the State, the Dáil has been told.

88pc of Irish public are ‘optimistic’ about EU’s future

A new survey has found that 88pc of Irish people are optimistic about the future of the European Union, which is the highest in EU.