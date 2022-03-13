Evening headlines: ‘Far too early' to discuss neutrality referendum, says Coveney; award-winning photojournalist killed by Russian troops

‘Far too early' to discuss neutrality referendum

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has refused to say whether the number of diplomats in the Russian Embassy in Ireland will be reduced. And Mr Coveney has said it is “far too early” to discuss a referendum on neutrality and that it’s not an issue that is on the table “right now”.

Award-winning photojournalist killed by Russian troops in Ukraine

An award-winning New York Times photojournalist has been shot dead by Russian troops in Ukraine, the head of police in the Kyiv region has said.

TikTok stars use platform to promote Irish language

Teenagers are taking an interest in the Irish language as TikTok stars across the country are using their platform the promote our native tongue.

Motorist stopped speeding at 149km/h was unaccompanied learner on cocaine

Gardaí who stopped a driver doing nearly twice the speed limit discovered they were an unaccompanied learner driver who tested positive for cocaine.

OPW wants ‘no-drone zone’ above Skellig Michael

The Office of Public Works (OPW) is appealing for an informal ‘no-fly zone’ above Skellig Michael amid reports of growing drone usage in the skies over the famous island.

‘I haven’t fully processed the fact that I was in a warzone’

Carlow Student Racheal Diyaolu has said while she’s relieved to be home, she has still not fully processed everything she went through fleeing Ukraine.

Visa rules scupper plan for a new city between Dublin and Belfast

A Hong Kong real-estate businessman who had proposed to build a city in Ireland to host 50,000 emigrants has said he has abandoned the project over the State’s immigration laws.

Taoiseach defends McEntee over Tayto Park representations

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has defended Helen McEntee after it emerged she made representations on behalf of Tayto Park owner Ray Coyle to remain open during Covid-19 restrictions.

Proposed relaxation of limits on night-time flights at Dublin Airport poses ‘significant hazard to human health’

A Government minister says a proposed relaxation of limits on night-time flights at Dublin Airport poses “a significant hazard to human health” for people living in the area.

Donegal priest says he got 'a thrill' seeing lorry backed through gates of Russian Embassy