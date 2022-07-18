Evening headlines: Family of man who died following fall at wedding settle case for €250,000: Limerick hails conquering heroes at homecoming

Family of man who died following fall at wedding settle case for €250,000

The family of a man who was diagnosed with on a marble staircase at a wedding have settled a High Court action for €250,000.

Andrew Porter facing ban after he is cited for high tackle in win over All Blacks

Andrew Porter could miss the opening weeks of next season after he was cited for his second-half high tackle in Saturday's series clinching win over New Zealand.

Judge refuses to accept character references for Sligo paedophile

A judge has refused to accept character references submitted on behalf of a Sligo man who was found guilty of the rape, indecent and sexual assault of three children.

Man who punched, dragged and hit girlfriend in drunken violent attack is jailed

A man who assaulted his partner, leaving her face swollen and bruised, has been sentenced to four and a half months in prison.

Tenant (28) who stole over €5,000 from elderly landlady after she lent him credit card is jailed

A lodger who took advantage of his elderly landlady's kindness and stole nearly €5,000 from her after she lent him her credit card has been jailed for six months.

Limerick hails conquering heroes at homecoming for three-in-a-row All-Ireland hurling champs

Limerick City is set to come to a standstill as the all conquering All-Ireland hurling champions make a triumphant return home following their three-in-a-row exploits.

Free Now introduces new €1 ‘technology fee’ for taxi customers

Free Now is set to introduce a new €1 booking fee for taxi customers. Customers received an email notification today from the company which said the new “technology fee” will come into effect from the start of next month, August 1.

Man who killed his mother sent back to jail for attacking support worker ‘out of the blue’ after his release

A man who killed his mother in 2011 has been jailed for 16 months for assaulting a support worker shortly after his release from prison.

‘He deserves to go to jail’ – family conned by Catriona Carey's ex-business partner in elaborate mortgage scam speak out

A father and daughter who forced fraudster Patrick Maher to return a €9,000 boat and €2,500 in cash he thieved from them in a mortgage scam have described him as ‘an utter slimeball.’

Golf star Leona Maguire thanks ‘legend’ who found her missing golf bag after flight from Dublin Airport

Golf star Leona Maguire's urgent plea to find her golf bag has been answered after her luggage was located ahead of a tournament.

HSE spent over €4.4m on wages for Áras Attracta staff who were off duty pending probe into mistreatment of residents

The HSE spent over €4.4m on wages for a number of staff who were off duty on full pay pending an investigation into the Áras Attracta care home for people with intellectual disabilities, new figures revealed today.