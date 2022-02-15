Evening headlines: Facemasks expected to be dropped for shops, public transport and schools; man claimed dead parents’ pensions for 33 years

Facemasks expected to be dropped for shops, public transport and schools

Laws requiring masks to be worn in shops and on public transport are expected to be dropped and replaced with guidance urging people to continue to the wearing of face coverings to protect against Covid.

Man claimed dead parents’ pensions for 33 years in longest-running social welfare fraud in history of State

A man who conducted a €500,000 social welfare fraud over 33 years by claiming pension payments for his dead parents was only caught after officials became suspicious about a special State payment due to mark his late father's 100th birthday.

Families caught up in mental-health medication scandal seek public inquiry, claiming many more children suffered harm

A group supporting and representing families caught up in the mental health service medication scandal has called for a public inquiry and for the amendment or rejection of a “look back” review report on the debacle.

Sláintecare: Multi-annual waiting list plan and removing private practice from public hospitals remain ‘significant challenges’

The implementation of a multi-annual waiting list plan and the removal of private practice from public hospitals which are key elements of Sláintecare remain “significant challenges”, a new progress report revealed today.

‘Mixed signals’ on Russian invasion of Ukraine, says Johnson amid report it could commence at 1am tomorrow

Boris Johnson has said there are “mixed signals” coming out of Russia about the prospect of an invasion of Ukraine after Moscow claimed to be withdrawing troops from near the border.

‘I would walk over there to collect my baby, nothing is going to stop me’ – Irish couple to travel to Ukraine tomorrow to meet surrogate baby

An Irish couple will travel to Ukraine tomorrow after their baby was born via surrogacy this morning in Kiev.

Man restrained on plane after attempting to open external door during flight

Leo Varadkar ally blames Sinn Féin links for National Women’s Council excluding Government speakers from event

A close ally of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is blaming Sinn Féin connections for a leading women's lobby group excluding Government politicians from its speakers at an event.

Court challenge to building of 1,600 apartments on site of former Drumcondra seminary

A woman is taking a High Court judicial review aimed at overturning planning permission for 1,600 build-to-rent apartments on the site of the former Holy Cross seminary in Dublin’s Drumcondra.

Baiba Saulite said she was ‘scared’ for her life shortly before she was murdered, tribunal hears

Shortly before she was murdered in 2006, Baiba Saulite said she was “very scared” for her life, describing how all she wanted was for “some peace for my children and myself”, a tribunal has heard.

TikTok star to promote Irish language to his 100k followers as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge

Kerry TikTok star, Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin (22) has said it is his “goal” to use his social media platform to promote the Irish language to his 100,000 followers.

































One year sentence for addict who stabbed doctor in back three times too lenient, court finds

A violent drug addict who chased a hospital doctor before stabbing him three times in the back with a needle taken from his own arm was warned by a senior judge today that “the ball was in his court” if he wants to avoid another prison term.















