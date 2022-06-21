Evening headlines: Ex-GAA player jailed for role in people smuggling; Wife screams in court as bare-knuckle boxer receives life sentence for murder

Here are the main news headlines of the evening.
As her husband was led from the dock and into custody by prison staff, Ellen Joyce dropped to her knees, started screaming and said: "My Joe didn't mean it. It wasn't meant to happen."
Paul Arkins (33) refused to volunteer his fingerprints when a “very large investigation” into the theft was launched, but a “positive match” was established after he was arrested.
The Taoiseach has warned that energy and fuel prices could yet rise even higher and has admitted he is “worried” about the winter
Wayne Sherlock (41), originally from Co Meath, was arrested by officers from the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) as part of a joint investigation in March 2020.
Mr McGuinness suffered a laceration of his right hand when shards of glass from the smashed windscreen had fallen in on him.
Mr Quirke (75), Rosanna Davison’s father-in-law, was already left reeling by an alleged €2.56m fraud perpetrated on his business that was first uncovered by himself and another director in December 2020.
Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has blamed the UK Government’s Brexit policy on the airport delays there, saying they “couldn’t run a sweet shop”.
‘An Fear Rua’ – the versatile author, journalist and historian Liam Cahill whose talents were spotted by Charles Haughey