Evening headlines: Ex-GAA player jailed for role in people smuggling; Wife screams in court as bare-knuckle boxer receives life sentence for murder

Wife screams in court as bare-knuckle boxer Joe Joyce Jnr receives life sentence for murder

As her husband was led from the dock and into custody by prison staff, Ellen Joyce dropped to her knees, started screaming and said: "My Joe didn't mean it. It wasn't meant to happen."

Garda broke into colleague’s locker at station and stole cash from lunch box inside it, court told

Paul Arkins (33) refused to volunteer his fingerprints when a “very large investigation” into the theft was launched, but a “positive match” was established after he was arrested.

Cllr Mark Fitzgerald on the discovery of bodies of couple in Tipperary says speculation is 'unfair'

Taoiseach warns energy, fuel prices could rise even higher

The Taoiseach has warned that energy and fuel prices could yet rise even higher and has admitted he is “worried” about the winter

Ex-GAA footballer jailed for ‘significant’ role in people smuggling

Wayne Sherlock (41), originally from Co Meath, was arrested by officers from the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) as part of a joint investigation in March 2020.

Finglas was like a war zone on night Dublin Bus driver was injured by rock-throwing youths, court told

Mr McGuinness suffered a laceration of his right hand when shards of glass from the smashed windscreen had fallen in on him.

Business woes continue for Richard Quirke with pre-tax losses of €14m

Mr Quirke (75), Rosanna Davison’s father-in-law, was already left reeling by an alleged €2.56m fraud perpetrated on his business that was first uncovered by himself and another director in December 2020.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary: ‘British government couldn't run a sweet shop’

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has blamed the UK Government’s Brexit policy on the airport delays there, saying they “couldn’t run a sweet shop”.

Liam Cahill remembered

‘An Fear Rua’ – the versatile author, journalist and historian Liam Cahill whose talents were spotted by Charles Haughey

'You are my hero': Hollywood actor Ben Stiller meets President Zelensky in Ukraine