Schoolteacher Enoch Burke has refused to say if he will finally abide by a court order restraining him from attending at Wilson’s Hospital School now that he is facing being fined €700-a-day.
A judge has said that a brother and sister who threw up to 32 eggs at their aunt during a five-minute assault have shown “no remorse” and “no apology” for their actions.
The Government is considering extending the winter eviction ban past the end of March cut-off date as the crisis in housing supply and emergency accommodation persists.
A woman who swallowed almost a kilo of cocaine before smuggling it in to Ireland from Brazil has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Regency Hotel murder accused Gerard Hutch and his two alleged accomplices will have verdicts in their cases handed down in April at the Special Criminal Court.
Gardaí have confirmed the sudden death of a toddler in what is being described a tragic accident. Shortly after 9pm on Wednesday, gardaí attended a house in Skibbereen, Co Cork, following the sudden death of a young boy.
A High Court action over allegations that a schoolgirl had been bullied by a male classmate has been resolved. The court heard the girl will now be leaving the school.
The former British prime minister and Conservative Party leader said former Taoiseach Albert Reynolds “would have preferred me to become a persuader for unification.”
Tony White had been watching the infamous abandoned Ireland v England match at The Strand Bar with family before they returned to their mobile home. After an argument, he stormed out and was never seen again.
One of the biggest ever EuroMillions lottery winners was spending prize money at a rate of £100,000 (€110,000) a week, documents have revealed.
Stripe’s Limerick-born founders have hired banks to advise on a possible IPO for the online payments giant within the next year.