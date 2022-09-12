Evening headlines: Enoch Burke mounts legal challenge against his suspension; boy (16) charged over Leaving Cert party stabbing

Enoch Burke being brought into the Bridewell garda station last week. Picture by Collins Courts

Boy (16) charged over Leaving Cert party stabbing

A teenager boy has been charged with assault after a youth was seriously injured in a stabbing outside a Leaving Cert party in Dublin.

Enoch Burke mounts legal challenge against his suspension

The High Court is to hear a challenge by Enoch Burke to a school’s decision to suspend him following incidents in which he voiced opposition to transgenderism.

Dublin Airport says passenger figures could surge to 40 million by 2031

The operator of Dublin Airport is projecting that passenger demand per annum could hit 40 million between 2027 and 2031.

Garth Brooks fan denies he attacked garda who suffered broken nose at Croke Park gig

Gary Doyle (27) was a designated driver in a group attending the country legend's Saturday concert and denies striking and injuring the officer, a court heard.

Man falls outside Dublin Airport live on TV and is dubbed ‘ice man 2.0’

Pregnant newlywed who died in road collision was ‘beautiful inside and out’

A newlywed who died in a road collision had a scan confirming a healthy pregnancy the day before her death.

Inishbofin residents may have been drinking contaminated water

Residents in Inishbofin, Co Galway, may have been drinking contaminated water for almost a month as a ‘do not consume’ notice was issued late.

Surge in children poisoned after drinking reed diffuser liquid

Retailers and consumers are being urged to check if safety information is displayed on reed diffusers – which give off room fragrance – following a big rise in reports of children accidentally drinking liquid in the products.

First vaccine targeting Omicron sub-variants gets green light

The first Covid-19 vaccines to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants has been recommended for approval by the European Medicines Agency.

Revenue from targeting energy firm profits will be included in Budget plan

The Government expects to know on Tuesday how much money is likely to come to Ireland from the EU’s plan to target excess profits made by energy producers.







