Evening headlines: Enoch Burke excluded from courtroom; James McClean reveals autism spectrum disorder diagnosis

Enoch Burke and family members at the High Court in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

Enoch Burke excluded from courtroom over contempt of court after repeated clashes with judge

The High Court judge hearing the trial of the dispute between Wilson’s Hospital School and Enoch Burke has excluded the sacked schoolteacher from the courtroom this afternoon due to repeated interruptions and his refusal to accept a ruling of the court.

‘Getting in car with four lads is not consent to sex,’ jury in trial of alleged gang rape of teenage girl told

The jury in the trial of three men accused of raping a woman in a hotel car park has been told that getting in a car is not consent for sex.

Election could be called tomorrow if no confidence motion passes, Taoiseach warns

An election could be called tomorrow evening, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned, as he urged TDs not to support a no confidence motion in the Government.

Kellie Harrington to remain as Spar brand ambassador despite bruising interview on immigration

Spar has said Olympic boxer Kellie Harrington will remain as its brand ambassador despite a bruising media interview in which she refused to discuss a controversial tweet about immigration.

James McClean reveals daughter’s experience led him to autism spectrum disorder diagnosis

Ireland international James McClean has revealed that his daughter’s experience with autism led him to discover that he also has an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) assessment.

Prince Harry says press intrusion on holiday ‘terrifying’ for ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry has described how his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy endured the “terrifying” experience of photographers swarming over their holiday destination after the Mail of Sunday published its location.

Gerry Adams claims IRA could have gone on ‘forever’ without Good Friday Agreement

The IRA could have gone on "forever" had the peace process had not taken place, former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams has claimed.

Firearms, ammunition and €177,000 of drugs seized in Finglas

Gardaí have seized three suspected firearms, ammunition and around €177,000 of drugs in Finglas in Dublin.