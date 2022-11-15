Evening headlines: Electrician who pointed shotgun at party-goer in neighbour’s house avoids jail; Judge orders arrest of teen who threatened to petrol bomb mother's home

A man who pointed his shotgun at a party-goer because he was angry at loud music playing in his neighbour's house has been given a three-year suspended sentence.
A judge has ordered the arrest of a 17-year-old Dublin boy found guilty of extortion with threats to petrol bomb a mother's home.
An ally of Taoiseach Micheál Martin has withdrawn from an election to fill an internal Fianna Fáil position to avoid dividing the party after news of the contest leaked.
Dean Paget (34) pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Lisa Ward on April 25th, 2021 at Montague Lane, Dublin 2.
A banner has been flown over the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! camp demanding the removal of Matt Hancock from the show.
A convicted child abuser began abusing a schoolboy three years after arriving in the boy's parish and went on to abuse two more boys over the next 13 years, a court has heard.
Vicky Phelan’s passion for openness in healthcare has put that principle “front and centre”, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.
Employers face “significant reputational and brand damage” if they fail to eliminate their gender pay gaps, a new report warns today.
The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) has revealed that it is receiving an average of 800 requests for help every day.
Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity has launched a campaign calling for harsher punishments for puppy farmers.
The Covid pandemic is continuing take a toll on the mental health of children and young people, the Oireachtas Education Committee heard today.