Evening headlines: Electrician who pointed shotgun at party-goer in neighbour’s house avoids jail; Judge orders arrest of teen who threatened to petrol bomb mother's home

Andrew Rowe (47) with an address at Broadway Park, Clonsilla, Dublin leaving Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today. Photo: Collins Courts

Electrician (47) who pointed shotgun at party-goer in neighbour’s house and demanded he ‘keep the f****** noise down,’ avoids jail

A man who pointed his shotgun at a party-goer because he was angry at loud music playing in his neighbour's house has been given a three-year suspended sentence.

Judge orders arrest of teen who threatened to petrol bomb mother's home if she didn’t hand over Playstation and €700

A judge has ordered the arrest of a 17-year-old Dublin boy found guilty of extortion with threats to petrol bomb a mother's home.

Party ally of Micheál Martin announces his withdrawal from internal Fianna Fáil contest

An ally of Taoiseach Micheál Martin has withdrawn from an election to fill an internal Fianna Fáil position to avoid dividing the party after news of the contest leaked.

Man admits attempting to murder pregnant woman in Dublin city centre attack

Dean Paget (34) pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Lisa Ward on April 25th, 2021 at Montague Lane, Dublin 2.

Banner flown over I'm A Celebrity jungle calling for Matt Hancock’s removal

A banner has been flown over the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! camp demanding the removal of Matt Hancock from the show.

Convicted child abuser and defrocked Wicklow priest to be sentenced next month for raping a child

A convicted child abuser began abusing a schoolboy three years after arriving in the boy's parish and went on to abuse two more boys over the next 13 years, a court has heard.

Beer tent reportedly moved in Qatar World Cup stadium at request of Qatari royal family

Political leaders pay Dáil tribute to Vicky Phelan

Vicky Phelan’s passion for openness in healthcare has put that principle “front and centre”, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Employers warned of ‘significant’ reputation and brand damage if they fail to eliminate gender pay gaps

Employers face “significant reputational and brand damage” if they fail to eliminate their gender pay gaps, a new report warns today.

St Vincent de Paul receiving 800 calls a day in run-up to Christmas

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) has revealed that it is receiving an average of 800 requests for help every day.

‘A lifetime of misery’ – Dogs Trust calls for harsher punishments for puppy farmers

Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity has launched a campaign calling for harsher punishments for puppy farmers.

Children still suffering Covid-related anxieties including excessive handwashing

The Covid pandemic is continuing take a toll on the mental health of children and young people, the Oireachtas Education Committee heard today.