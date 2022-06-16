Evening headlines: Doherty hits back after Varadkar tells Dáil he ‘abused and mistreated’ a garda; banks get the all-clear to launch new app to rival Revolut

Doherty hits back after Varadkar tells Dáil he ‘abused and mistreated’ a garda

Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty has said his conviction for a “very minor breach of the peace” has been dealt with and called on Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to focus on supporting people who cannot heat their homes.

Varadkar v Doherty: The story behind the garda 'abuse' remarks and a bitter Dáil row

It started with Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty accusing Fine Gael and Leo Varadkar of “being out of touch” as an expert ESRI report detailing spiralling living costs was discussed.

