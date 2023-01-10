Evening headlines: Dirt, filth and decomposing food force kitchen closure at landmark Dublin pub; Kerry family’s home goes up in flames after lightning strike

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.

Dirt, filth and decomposing food force kitchen closure at landmark Dublin pub

Black dirt, filthy conditions and decomposing food debris were among the reasons given by a health inspector for a closure order on kitchen, food preparation and storage areas of the landmark Hole In The Wall pub in Dublin last month.

US actor ‘obsessed’ with Irish doctor he met 19 years ago turned up at her Cork home and declared love for her, court told

An American actor accused of stalking an Irish doctor was romantically “obsessed” with her since they had a brief summer relationship 19 years earlier, a court heard.

Devastated Kerry family’s home goes up in flames following lightning strike – ‘It’s completely destroyed’

A Kerry family were lucky to escape with their lives after their home went up in flames in the early hours of Sunday morning following a lightning strike which set fire to the property’s roof.

Car dealer at centre of multi-million euro tax judgement pleads guilty to handling stolen property and duping man into buying €25k stolen tractor

A midlands based car dealer at the centre of a multi-million euro tax judgement has pleaded guilty to three counts of handling stolen property and of duping a man into purchasing a stolen tractor for €25,000.

Man's uncomfortable marriage proposal goes viral

Price hike in a pint of Guinness on the way

Diageo has unveiled an increase in the price of its beers which will come into effect at the start of next month. Publicans will now have to pay an extra 12c for a pint of Guinness as a result of this price rise.

Eyewitness saw helicopter ‘circling’ overhead before it nose-dived and crashed in field, killing pilot, accident report reveals

A helicopter that crashed and burned in a field in Co Kildare last month was flying so low at one point that witnesses could see its underside before it plummeted in a steep nose dive, killing the pilot, a preliminary report into the tragedy reveals.

Husband claims wife angry over affair hit him with slipper, stripped him naked and poured hot water on his face

A man who has alleged that his wife beat him around the head with a slipper, tore off his clothes and poured hot water on his face, has had his application for a Safety Order against her refused.

Tributes to GAA player who died in tragic Limerick collision

Tributes have been paid to a talented GAA player who died in a tragic collision in Limerick. Paddy Hartnett (22) died when the car which he was driving was involved in a collision with a van on the Mitchelstown-Limerick road on Monday morning.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Irish people for their friendship in phone call with Leo Varadkar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the Irish people for their friendship in his first phone call with Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach.

Andrew Tate and brother return to prison after appearing in Romanian court over rape and trafficking charges

Andrew Tate and his brother have left a Romanian court after launching an appeal against their continued detention in connection with an investigation into human trafficking, rape and organised crime charges.

Hundreds gather to pay respects ahead of funeral for sports broadcaster Paudie Palmer

Hundreds gathered to pay tribute to GAA broadcaster Paudie Palmer (65) who died on Sunday after a ten day fight for life following a road traffic collision.

Prince Harry’s book Spare becomes UK’s fastest-selling non-fiction book ever

Prince Harry's memoir Spare is the fastest-selling UK non-fiction book ever, the book's publisher said on Tuesday, having sold 400,000 copies so far across hardback, e-book and audio formats.