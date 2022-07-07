Evening headlines: ‘Deluded’ man who abducted ex-wife jailed for five years; current Covid wave should peak next week, immunology expert predicts

‘Deluded’ man (24) who abducted ex-wife and drove her across the border is jailed for five years

Dublin Circuit Court heard that garda negotiators were involved in the case during which the woman was refused food and only allowed to go to the toilet once on the side of the road.

Current Covid wave should peak next week

The peak of the current wave of Covid-19 is expected next week, according to an expert in immunology.

Gardaí have investigated 450 lines of inquiry into feud murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch

An inquest into the murder of a nephew of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch has heard that nobody has been charged in relation to his death, despite over 450 lines of inquiry having been investigated by gardaí.

Sinn Féin TD criticised after 'boasting' claims about help for refugees

Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has been criticised after claiming the Government was not prepared to spend money on its own people but was “boasting” about helping refugees.

Former Credit Union manager charged with theft of almost €900,000

The former manager of Rush Credit Union has appeared in court c harged with the theft of almost €900,000 following an investigation into fraud at the financial institution.

Mary Lou McDonald tells Independent TDs to end Coalition support as no confidence vote looms

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has called on Independent TDs to stop supporting the Government in Dáil votes as her party considers tabling a motion of no confidence in the Coalition.

Innocent man escapes injury after house shot up amid row over debt

An innocent man aged in his 50s was the only person in a property that was shot-up late on Tuesday night. Detectives in Co Offaly are working on the theory that the house was targeted due to a debt owed to a local criminal gang.

Holohan appointed professor of public health in UCD on a ‘pro bono basis’

Former Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has announced that he has been appointed a professor of public health at University College Dublin.

Man who transported drugs while he walked with newborn son is jailed for two years

Court heard Glen Guildea had been coerced into holding and distributing drugs after he ran up debts from smoking cannabis.

Mary Lou McDonald said that Boris Johnson will 'not be missed'