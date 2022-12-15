| -0.1°C Dublin

Evening headlines: Defence Forces to deploy specialist team to Lebanon to investigate killing of peacekeeper Private Seán Rooney (23)

The Irish Defence Forces are to deploy a special team to the Lebanon in a bid to find out what led to the death of Private Seán Rooney.

Independent TD Marc MacSharry formally suspended from the Dáil for two days for 'grossly disorderly conduct'

Dáil’s spending watchdog seeks answers from RTÉ over ‘Toy Show The Musical’

The Dáil’s public spending watchdog has asked RTÉ to explain how much money it has spent on Toy Show the Musical, after it emerged that the expensive production may not reach expectations at the box office.

Private Seán Rooney’s killing is the 88th death of a serving Defence Forces member

The death of Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon is the 88th death of a serving member of the Defence Forces.

Terrifying moment slingshot ride malfunctions at London's Winter Wonderland

Tennis star Andy Murray honoured after donating $630,000 to help Ukraine children

Andy Murray has been named winner of the ATP’s Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for 2022 after donating his prize money to Ukraine.

Trump hotel company sued by environmentalists over erection of coastal fence

The company behind forme r US president Donald Trump’s Irish hotel and golf course is being sued by environmentalists amid claims a coastal defence it has erected will cause irreversible damage to a protected nature area.

Jonathan Dowdall told gardaí in 2016 he didn’t think Gerry Hutch was ‘that stupid’ to admit Regency murder role

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall told gardaí he didn't think Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch "is that stupid" to admit his involvement in the Regency murder to him.

ECB raises rates for fourth time in new hit to mortgage holders

The European Central Bank announced another hike in its key interest rates in a move that will pile more pain on those with trackers and variable rates.

Murder accused Christina Anderson suffered relapse and falsely believed that the stabbing victim was a danger to her, court hears

Christina Anderson stabbed a man she did not know to death because she was suffering a relapse of bipolar affective disorder and falsely believed that the victim was a danger to her and her family, a psychiatrist has told the Central Criminal Court.

