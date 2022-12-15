Evening headlines: Defence Forces to deploy specialist team to Lebanon to investigate killing of peacekeeper Private Seán Rooney (23)

Andy Murray has been named winner of the ATP’s Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for 2022 after donating his prize money to Ukraine.

The company behind forme r US president Donald Trump’s Irish hotel and golf course is being sued by environmentalists amid claims a coastal defence it has erected will cause irreversible damage to a protected nature area.

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall told gardaí he didn't think Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch "is that stupid" to admit his involvement in the Regency murder to him.

The European Central Bank announced another hike in its key interest rates in a move that will pile more pain on those with trackers and variable rates.

Christina Anderson stabbed a man she did not know to death because she was suffering a relapse of bipolar affective disorder and falsely believed that the victim was a danger to her and her family, a psychiatrist has told the Central Criminal Court.