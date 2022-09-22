Evening headlines: Deceased Irish priest linked to $1.5 million parish fund fraud in America; standing charges on electricity bills could be reduced in the Budget

Budget 2023: Reducing standing charges on electricity bills under consideration – Taoiseach

Reducing standing charges on electricity bills is under consideration as part of budgetary negotiations, the Taoiseach has said.

Deceased Wexford priest linked to $1.5 million parish fund fraud in Florida



A Wexford priest who died over two years ago has been publicly named as an accused in a fraud investigation by Florida police into the alleged misappropriation of Catholic parish funds.

Fine Gael failed to make submission to tax commission despite Leo Varadkar’s heavy criticism



Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said some of the commission’s recommendations were “straight out of the Sinn Féin manifesto” while other party representatives said its proposals were “completely uncosted” and “completely unworkable”.

Boris Johnson accidentally hails Vladimir Putin for his 'inspirational leadership' instead of Volodymyr Zelensky

Taoiseach Micheál Martin doesn’t expect to meet Joe Biden during US trip

The Taoiseach and his delegation missed the reception after the Aer Lingus flight he was on from Dublin had to turn around due to a bird strike, and he subsequently caught a later one.

Kremlin claims reports of exodus of fighting-age Russian men are exaggerated, as Medvedev doubles down on nuclear threat

It has been reported 1,300 people in 38 Russian cities had been detained on Wednesday for protesting against the mobilisation decree to fight in Ukraine

Taoiseach gets embroiled in Irish aid funding row between comedian Tommy Tiernan and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney

Tommy Tiernan criticised the Government’s contribution of €50m to tackle malnutrition in the Horn of Africa, saying “it’s not enough”.

Female cyclist rushed to hospital after collision with truck in Celbridge, Co. Kildare

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a truck and cyclist at 8am today on the Shackleton Road, Celbridge.

Alex Jones gives evidence at trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones took to the witness box at his defamation trial as he and his lawyer try to limit the damages he must pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

Russian influencer ‘facing six years in prison for using Instagram’

Model Veronika Loginova (18) said she was in Paris when when phone call from her mother in Russia, who had been visited at home by police officers looking for the teenager.