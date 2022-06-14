Evening headlines: Customers in line to save €127 on electricity bills; tributes paid following death of Ireland’s longest-serving public servant





Electricity bills cut: customers in line for €127 saving

Energy customers are in line for a €127 saving in their electricity bills later this year, under new legislation agreed by the Government.

Tributes paid following the death of Ireland’s longest-serving public representative

Councillor Noel Collins (86), who died after a short illness, was the longest serving elected public representative in Ireland: he was a member of Cork local councils for 55 years.

Senators in Budget push for new 30pc tax rate

Fine Gael senators are pushing for a new tax rate of 30pc for people on middle incomes, public transport discounts to be made permanent and income brackets for childcare to be increased in the Budget.

Union leader warns public service pay talks will fail if ‘living standards deficit’ not addressed

A union leader has warned that talks to review the current pay deal for 340,000 public servants will fail if a “living standards deficit” is not adequately addressed.

Tax defaulters: fuel firm hit with €10m Revenue demand

A fuel wholesaler in Co Louth that is now in liquidation has been hit with a near €10m demand from the Revenue Commissioners as part of its latest tax haul.

More than 33,800 domestic abuse disclosures made to Women’s Aid in 2021

There were more than 33,800 domestic abuse disclosures made to Women’s Aid in 2021 as women contacting the charity said they were experiencing “deeper levels of distress, fear and isolation”.

Nationwide protests planned to urge government to address cost of living crisis

Pressure on the Government to take urgent steps to tackle the surging cost of living crisis is to crank up with a series of protests planned nationwide.

Bad news for hay fever sufferers

Hay fever sufferers should stock up on tissues as Met Éireann forecasts high levels of pollen across the country over the coming days.

Drug use returning to pre-pandemic levels

Drug use and supply is returning to pre-pandemic levels as availability remains at high levels across the European Union, according to a new report.

Leaving Cert students react to the new Irish higher level paper