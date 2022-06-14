Evening headlines: Customers in line to save €127 on electricity bills; tributes paid following death of Ireland’s longest-serving public servant

Energy customers are in line for a €127 saving in their electricity bills later this year, under new legislation agreed by the Government.
Councillor Noel Collins (86), who died after a short illness, was the longest serving elected public representative in Ireland: he was a member of Cork local councils for 55 years.
Fine Gael senators are pushing for a new tax rate of 30pc for people on middle incomes, public transport discounts to be made permanent and income brackets for childcare to be increased in the Budget.
A union leader has warned that talks to review the current pay deal for 340,000 public servants will fail if a “living standards deficit” is not adequately addressed.
A fuel wholesaler in Co Louth that is now in liquidation has been hit with a near €10m demand from the Revenue Commissioners as part of its latest tax haul.
There were more than 33,800 domestic abuse disclosures made to Women’s Aid in 2021 as women contacting the charity said they were experiencing “deeper levels of distress, fear and isolation”.
Pressure on the Government to take urgent steps to tackle the surging cost of living crisis is to crank up with a series of protests planned nationwide.
Hay fever sufferers should stock up on tissues as Met Éireann forecasts high levels of pollen across the country over the coming days.
Drug use and supply is returning to pre-pandemic levels as availability remains at high levels across the European Union, according to a new report.