Evening headlines: Chef ‘shocked’ to discover application to turn restaurant into offices awarded €21,461; Rihanna welcomes first child

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.
A senior chef who was "shocked" to discover a planning application to turn the restaurant he worked for into offices has been awarded more than €21,000 in compensation, after the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) ruled he was unfairly dismissed.
John O’Mahony – the neighbour who discovered the bodies of Eileen and Jamie O’Sullivan on September 7 last year – said he has never been offered counselling or professional help for what he witnessed on that tragic evening.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child together, a son. The Fenty Beauty founder gave birth on 13 May, according to a TMZ report published on Thursday, which cites “official records”. The outlet states that the couple welcomed their first child in Los Angeles.
Ireland has struck gold on the double at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul with Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke being crowned champions within the space of an unforgettable 30 minutes for Irish amateur boxing.
A European anti-trafficking expert warned that the Irish sex trade was already responding to increased demand from men to “identify and have sex with” women and girls who were fleeing the conflict.
A former garda sergeant has told the Disclosures Tribunal that he "hated" being forced to return to work for financial reasons after making his complaints of being bullied and targeted by superiors.
A heatwave hitting western Europe will see temperatures possibly exceed 40 degrees in unusual heat for early summer.
Rebekah Vardy (40) has suffered “public abuse and ridicule on a massive scale” as a result of Coleen Rooney’s “Wagatha Christie” posts about her and is entitled to “substantial damages”, the High Court in London has heard.