Evening headlines: Chef ‘shocked’ to discover application to turn restaurant into offices awarded €21,461; Rihanna welcomes first child

Chef ‘shocked’ to discover application to turn restaurant into offices awarded €21,461 after WRC rules in his favour

A senior chef who was "shocked" to discover a planning application to turn the restaurant he worked for into offices has been awarded more than €21,000 in compensation, after the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) ruled he was unfairly dismissed.

Neighbour who discovered victims of Lixnaw shooting: ‘No one ever came to me offering help’

John O’Mahony – the neighbour who discovered the bodies of Eileen and Jamie O’Sullivan on September 7 last year – said he has never been offered counselling or professional help for what he witnessed on that tragic evening.

Rihanna welcomes first child with ASAP Rocky – report

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child together, a son. The Fenty Beauty founder gave birth on 13 May, according to a TMZ report published on Thursday, which cites “official records”. The outlet states that the couple welcomed their first child in Los Angeles.

Lisa O'Rourke and Amy Broadhurst win gold medals at Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul

Ireland has struck gold on the double at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul with Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke being crowned champions within the space of an unforgettable 30 minutes for Irish amateur boxing.

Irish escort website encouraged men to live out their ‘war-inspired fantasies’ by paying for sex with Ukrainian refugees

A European anti-trafficking expert warned that the Irish sex trade was already responding to increased demand from men to “identify and have sex with” women and girls who were fleeing the conflict.

Former garda sergeant tells Disclosures Tribunal that he ‘hated’ being forced to return to work after making bullying complaints

A former garda sergeant has told the Disclosures Tribunal that he "hated" being forced to return to work for financial reasons after making his complaints of being bullied and targeted by superiors.

Ted Bundy obsessive jailed for murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

Heatwave to hit western Europe this week, unusually high temperatures could reach 40 degrees

A heatwave hitting western Europe will see temperatures possibly exceed 40 degrees in unusual heat for early summer.

Wagatha Christie: Rebekah Vardy suffered ‘abuse and ridicule on massive scale’, High Court told

Rebekah Vardy (40) has suffered “public abuse and ridicule on a massive scale” as a result of Coleen Rooney’s “Wagatha Christie” posts about her and is entitled to “substantial damages”, the High Court in London has heard.