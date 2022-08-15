Evening headlines: Cars submerged in water amid traffic chaos on Inch beach; footballer suspended for shirt appearing to show pro-IRA slogan

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

Irishman trapped by paedophile hunters is jailed in UK

An Irishman has been jailed after he flew to Britain with the intention of abducting and having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Cars submerged in water amid traffic chaos on Inch beach over weekend

Larne FC suspends player ‘with immediate effect’ for wearing top that appears to show pro-IRA slogan

An image circulated on social media on Sunday showed the Larne midfielder wearing a t-shirt which appeared to bear the slogan: “Tiocfaidh ar la, sing up the RA, ooh ah up the RA”.

Garda probe after body of woman (70s) found in Kerry

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a woman's body in Kerry. The discovery was made in a Killarney property this afternoon after emergency services were alerted and raced to the scene.

Dad of four (35) who died while hunting with his dog was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, inquest hears

A Dublin man who was killed while out hunting with his dog on farmland in Tallaght earlier this year died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, an inquest has heard.

No orgy here, insists Thai takeaway boss

The owner of a Thai restaurant at the centre of a ‘gay orgy’ storm on social media has denied holding a sex party with “sheets on the floor” in the premises.

Driver arrested as man (31) killed in horrific Wexford road crash

The driver of a vehicle which was involved in a fatal road traffic collision late on Sunday night was arrested at the scene and remains in garda custody.

‘It was magical’ – Dublin girl (16) completes 18km swim in the UK alongside her grandad

Gabrielle Furlong, who was up against elite swimmers of all ages, completed the 18km one way swim on Saturday in eight hours and 17 minutes.

Body of a man in his 70s found washed up off the coast of Donegal

The body of a man in his 70s has been found washed up off the coast of Donegal. The man's body was found in the water off Bunagee Pier in Culdaff at around 11.15am yesterday morning.