Paschal Donohoe is under investigation by the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo). Photo: Gareth Chaney

Here are this evening's main news stories on Independent.ie

Businessman who paid for Paschal Donohoe’s election posters to be erected was appointed to powerful land agency



Engineering firm chief executive Michael Stone was appointed to the board of the powerful Land Development Agency (LDA) three years after he paid for Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe’s posters to be erected during the 2016 General Election campaign.

Explainer: Why is Paschal Donohoe in hot water over election expenses and what happens next?

Christy Dignam: Aslan issue statement after singer’s family reveal he is receiving palliative care

Aslan lead singer Christy Dignam is being looked after at home by a palliative care team, his family have said. The band this afternoon also issued a statement saying that '“There are no words to describe how we are all feeling with the update that has been shared by Christy’s family'.



CCTV shows murder accused dropping ‘axe-like tool’ after leaving victim’s home, trial hears

CCTV evidence shows that the man on trial for the murder of 76-year-old Kwok Ping Cheng dropped “an axe-like tool” moments after leaving the victim’s home, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

BT Young Scientist winners given heroes’ welcome in homecoming parade

The winners of the top award in the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition were given a heroes’ welcome today a s they paraded through the streets of Tipperary town in a convertible while holding aloft their hard-won trophy.

No booze ban for Aviva Stadium as IRFU release survey findings that show fans want to drink during games

The IRFU will continue to sell alcohol throughout matches at the Aviva Stadium after releasing the findings of a survey of match-going fans conducted during the November internationals.

Care worker who fell asleep on the job and was then sacked for accepting €20 from patient claims he was ‘shafted’ by Beacon Hospital

A healthcare assistant says he was “shafted” by the Beacon Hospital after he was sacked for accepting a €20 note from a patient when he was already on a final written warning for falling asleep on suicide watch.

Rapist given ‘extraordinarily lenient prison sentence because he can’t speak English’, court hears

A violent offender who raped a woman on a side-street and then falsely imprisoned her in his home, raping her twice more, was given an extraordinarily lenient sentence because he can't speak English, the State has argued at the Court of Appeal.

Unit for children with mental health issues cuts number of beds due to staff shortages

A unit for children with mental health issues has cut the number of places available to patients due to “intolerable” staffing issues, a union has claimed.

Man who broke into ex-partner’s home and beat her in 19-hour ordeal jailed for seven years

A judge has described the actions of a 52-year-old man who terrorised his former partner in a 19-hour ordeal after he broke into her home, as a “ planned and premeditated criminal endeavour”.

Weather Ireland: Snow falling in some counties as Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning amid lows of -5C

Snow is falling in parts of Ireland this evening as Met Éireann issues a fresh Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning until tomorrow midday.

Transgender group welcomes decision by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to speak publicly about her trans sibling

An advocacy group for transgender people has welcomed the decision by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to speak publicly about how one of her siblings has transitioned.

WATCH: DSPCA reunite family with their dog that was stolen over two years ago