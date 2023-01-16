Here are this evening's main news stories on Independent.ie
Engineering firm chief executive Michael Stone was appointed to the board of the powerful Land Development Agency (LDA) three years after he paid for Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe’s posters to be erected during the 2016 General Election campaign.
Explainer: Why is Paschal Donohoe in hot water over election expenses and what happens next?
Aslan lead singer Christy Dignam is being looked after at home by a palliative care team, his family have said. The band this afternoon also issued a statement saying that '“There are no words to describe how we are all feeling with the update that has been shared by Christy’s family'.
CCTV evidence shows that the man on trial for the murder of 76-year-old Kwok Ping Cheng dropped “an axe-like tool” moments after leaving the victim’s home, the Central Criminal Court has heard.
The winners of the top award in the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition were given a heroes’ welcome today a s they paraded through the streets of Tipperary town in a convertible while holding aloft their hard-won trophy.
The IRFU will continue to sell alcohol throughout matches at the Aviva Stadium after releasing the findings of a survey of match-going fans conducted during the November internationals.
A healthcare assistant says he was “shafted” by the Beacon Hospital after he was sacked for accepting a €20 note from a patient when he was already on a final written warning for falling asleep on suicide watch.
A violent offender who raped a woman on a side-street and then falsely imprisoned her in his home, raping her twice more, was given an extraordinarily lenient sentence because he can't speak English, the State has argued at the Court of Appeal.
A unit for children with mental health issues has cut the number of places available to patients due to “intolerable” staffing issues, a union has claimed.
A judge has described the actions of a 52-year-old man who terrorised his former partner in a 19-hour ordeal after he broke into her home, as a “ planned and premeditated criminal endeavour”.
Snow is falling in parts of Ireland this evening as Met Éireann issues a fresh Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning until tomorrow midday.
An advocacy group for transgender people has welcomed the decision by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to speak publicly about how one of her siblings has transitioned.