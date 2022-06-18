Evening headlines: Brave Derry Girls star diagnosed with leukaemia but ‘still smiling’; A-list Hollywood actor takes in the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals

Zoe’s mother Leah revealed that she has undergone chemotherapy as well as numerous bone marrow biopsies and lumbar punctures. She told Belfast Live that losing her hair has been “the saddest wee bit” for her daughter and that, even though she is currently unable to walk due to side effects of the treatment, she is “still smiling”.
Legendary actor Bill Murray, who has starred in films such as Groundhog Day, Lost in Translation and Ghostbusters, was taking in the Cork vs Galway/Clare vs Wexford double-header alongside businessman JP McManus.
RTÉ radio host Brendan O’Connor has rejected listeners' suggestions that he invited a trans guest on his show in an attempt to “trans wash” the recent criticism which the RTÉ has come in for.
This morning, there were 537 Covid patients in hospitals around the country, an increase of 22 on the same time yesterday.
The manager of the Tyrone hurling team today paid a moving tribute to tragic player Damian Casey after he died in an accident in Spain. Michael McShane said the devastating loss has left the squad “rocked to the core”.
Gaelic Tyrone find themselves again, incredibly, burying a county team captain, a man in his sporting prime.
Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail.