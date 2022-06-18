| 15.3°C Dublin

Evening headlines: Brave Derry Girls star diagnosed with leukaemia but ‘still smiling’; A-list Hollywood actor takes in the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals

Derry Girls child star Zoe Brown diagnosed with leukaemia, aged 4 (Pic credit: Channel 4) Expand

Close

Derry Girls child star Zoe Brown diagnosed with leukaemia, aged 4 (Pic credit: Channel 4)

Derry Girls child star Zoe Brown diagnosed with leukaemia, aged 4 (Pic credit: Channel 4)

Derry Girls child star Zoe Brown diagnosed with leukaemia, aged 4 (Pic credit: Channel 4)

Brave Derry Girls star Zoe Brown (4) diagnosed with leukaemia but ‘still smiling’, says mum

Zoe’s mother Leah revealed that she has undergone chemotherapy as well as numerous bone marrow biopsies and lumbar punctures. She told Belfast Live that losing her hair has been “the saddest wee bit” for her daughter and that, even though she is currently unable to walk due to side effects of the treatment, she is “still smiling”.

Hollywood comes to Thurles as actor Bill Murray takes in All-Ireland quarter-finals with JP McManus

Legendary actor Bill Murray, who has starred in films such as Groundhog Day, Lost in Translation and Ghostbusters, was taking in the Cork vs Galway/Clare vs Wexford double-header alongside businessman JP McManus.

‘I can barely afford the essentials’ – thousands take to the streets for cost-of-living protest rallies

RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor rejects suggestions guest was booked on show to ‘trans wash’ Dublin Pride controversy

RTÉ radio host Brendan O’Connor has rejected listeners' suggestions that he invited a trans guest on his show in an attempt to “trans wash” the recent criticism which the RTÉ has come in for.

Expert believes Covid cases in Ireland now topping 10,000 a day and warns people to ‘put the mask back on’

This morning, there were 537 Covid patients in hospitals around the country, an increase of 22 on the same time yesterday.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get today’s news headlines, opinion, sport and more direct to your inbox at 7.30am every morning, and every evening, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Terrifying footage shows moment Dublin pub is firebombed with patrons inside

‘His loss is incalculable’ – Tyrone hurling manager pays tribute after death of star player Damian Casey in swimming pool accident in Spain

The manager of the Tyrone hurling team today paid a moving tribute to tragic player Damian Casey after he died in an accident in Spain. Michael McShane said the devastating loss has left the squad “rocked to the core”.

Damian Casey: The hurling phenomenon and class act who leaves a gap that will never be filled

Gaelic Tyrone find themselves again, incredibly, burying a county team captain, a man in his sporting prime.

‘I’m good’ – Biden falls off his bike after beach ride

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail.

Small-town Pride - Dungarvan waves the flag for LGBTQ

Most Watched

Most Read

  1. Today's headlines: The inside story on Russian spy’s life at Trinity College; Tyson Fury refused entry to US because of former ties to Daniel Kinahan
  2. Today's headlines: Fine Gael TDs given detailed plan for attack on Sinn Féin; victim tells gardaí human traffickers planned to harvest her organs
  3. Evening headlines: Doherty hits back after Varadkar tells Dáil he ‘abused and mistreated’ a garda; banks get the all-clear to launch new app to rival Revolut
  4. News headlines: Household bills could rise by €2,000 this year; Catriona Carey appeals against driving ban after admitting traffic offences
  5. Today's headlines: ‘Load of horses***e' – Dr Tony Holohan’s reaction to Government's pandemic plan; and ‘mastermind’ in killing of Irene White ‘will be charged this year’
Privacy