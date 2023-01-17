The boarded-up vacant house on Beecher street, Mallow, Co. Cork where Mr O'Sullivan's body was discovered (Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision)

Here are this evening's main news stories on Independent.ie

Body of man which lay undiscovered for 20 years in derelict Cork house now identified

Medical, dental and hospital records have now indicated that the deceased is Timothy 'Timmy' O'Sullivan, who had lived in Mallow for a decade but who was originally from Kerry and who had spent most of his working life in the UK.

Schools in several counties may close tomorrow as snow, ice and sub-zero temperatures grip the country

Schools in several counties are under threat of closure tomorrow as the icy grip maintains its hold over large parts of the country.

Fine Gael Senator feared for family’s safety after spate of phone threats, court hears

Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy has told a court how he feared for his family’s safety w hen he received anonymous threats which said he would be “torn apart in his house” after his front door was rammed, and how no amount of security would save him.

€3m interim settlement for boy with autism over hospital care during birth

An eight-year-old boy with autism who had sued over the circumstances of his birth at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) h as settled his High Court action with an interim settlement figure of €2.95million.

'I have a knife and I'll stab you' – man jailed for frenzied and terrifying morning spree of knife-point hold-ups

A man who was high on drugs when he went on an early-morning spree of knife-point hold-ups has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Enoch Burke will only get injunction to stop school disciplinary meeting if he stays away from school, judge rules

Suspended teacher Enoch Burke has been told he cannot secure an injunction restraining Wilson’s Hospital School from proceeding with a disciplinary meeting later this week while he is refusing to abide by High Court orders restraining him from attending at his workplace.

New DAA boss slams decision on Dublin Airport charges

A decision by the aviation regulator not to allow for the recruitment of up to 240 extra security staff needed at Dublin Airport by 2026 will be branded “unwise and inexplicable” by the newly-appointed chief executive of the DAA, Kenny Jacobs, when he appears before a Joint Oireachtas Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

Man (28) who used company debit card to buy €29k worth of items including One4All gift vouchers avoids jail

A man who carried out hundreds of thefts from his supermarket app employer in the course of a month, stealing about €29,000, has been given a two year suspended sentence.

Man accused of ramming police car claims he ‘was having sex with girlfriend at the time’

A man denies being the driver who rammed a police car in Derry – because at the time of the incident he was having sex with his girlfriend.

Gardaí investigating death of baby girl in Longford call in expert witness

Gardaí have called in an overseas expert witness as part of the investigation into the death of a 10-week old baby girl from a head injury in Longford over five years ago.

Mourners told how Cork stabbing victim was hero who helped save six people from drowning when he was just 13

A young man who died eleven days after suffering stab injuries in a Christmas incident in Cork was hailed as a devoted son who bravely helped save the lives of six people during a water rescue in Kerry, when he was just 13 years old.

Irish holidaymakers play pool with Selena Gomez and Brooklyn Beckham after missing flight to Dublin

A pair of Irishmen who missed their flight home from California ended up passing the time in a pub with Selena Gomez and Brooklyn Beckham.

Rounds of applause for Damien English and Paschal Donohoe at Fine Gael party meeting as Taoiseach pays tribute to both

There were rounds of applause at a Fine Gael party meeting today for resigned junior minister Damien English – and for embattled minister Paschal Donohoe.

Restored Clerys clock unveiled on Dublin’s O’Connell Street

Ireland had highest EU greenhouse gas emissions per capita in Q2 last year – new report

Ireland had the highest emissions of greenhouse gases per head in all of the EU in the second quarter of last year, according to a new Eurostat report.

Greta Thunberg among activists arrested at protest against expansion of giant German coal mine

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was detained alongside other activists on Tuesday during protests against the demolition of the coal village of Luetzerath but the entire group will be released later in the day, according to police.

