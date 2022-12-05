Evening headlines: Body found in Tyrone believed to be missing 15-year-old; Shane MacGowan hospitalised as wife Victoria issues plea to fans

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.

Body found in Tyrone believed to be missing teen Matthew McCallan

A body discovered during searches in Co Tyrone is believed to be that of missing teenager Matthew McCallan. It was found in the Fintona area shortly before 12pm today.

The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan hospitalised as wife Victoria issues plea to fans

The Pogue's frontman Shane MacGowan has been rushed to hospital again. His wife Victoria Mary Clarke confirmed the news, saying that the star is in hospital again and has urged his fans to “send prayers and healing vibes.”

Owners of Bald Eagle pub ordered to pay €15,000 to customer accused of doing cocaine in toilet

The owners of a well known pub in Dublin have been hit with a €15,000 damages award as a result of their manager having told a customer he had been using cocaine in the toilet.

Man (40s) charged with money laundering following arrest in Spain

A man who was arrested in Spain following the execution of a European Arrest Warrant has been charged with money laundering offences.

Heartwarming moment young Dubliner found out she got the role of Matilda goes viral

‘If you clipped a car, you’d be dead’ – learner motorcyclist banned for two years after being clocked at over 180kmh

A judge has imposed a two-year driving ban on an L-plate motorcyclist after he was detected speeding in excess of 180kmh on the motorway linking Limerick to Galway.

‘I’d like to ask Leo Varadkar or Michéal Martin where they expect someone to live on €247.50 a week?’

A man facing eviction from his home of 13 years said the situation is “terrifying” for him and his wife.

Paschal Donohoe is re-elected as Eurogroup president

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has been re-elected unanimously as head of the Eurogroup, after months of speculation. Following a vote in Brussels, he will continue to chair the monthly meetings of euro finance ministers for another two-and-a-half years.

Queen Elizabeth called Louth man ‘the scary postman’ due to tattoos and earring, and once whacked him on head with a spoon

The late Queen's former postmaster has revealed how she played pranks with the staff and initially called him the 'scary postman' because of his tattoo and earring.

Two gardaí to stand trial accused of falsely imprisoning and assaulting a youth at Dublin station

Two gardaí will face trial next year accused of false imprisonment of a youth who was allegedly punched, grabbed in a bear hug and held by the throat at a Dublin station.

Sinn Féin needs to ‘deal with’ ongoing attempt to justify IRA violence, says Taoiseach Micheál Martin

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Sinn Féin should “deal with” its attempts to justify 30 years of IRA violence.

Navan hospital: Critically ill or ‘unstable’ patients to be diverted from next week

Critically ill and “unstable” patients will no longer be brought by ambulance to the emergency department at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan from next Monday.

Explainer: How to prevent pipes from freezing and bursting as Arctic blast brings cold snap

With a Met Éireann winter weather advisory in place for the entire country and the possibility of snow forecast, here are some top tips on how to prevent your pipes from freezing this winter and how to thaw them if already frozen.

Mediahuis journalists scoop awards at UCD Smurfit business journalism awards

Two journalists from the Sunday Independent were among Ireland’s leading business journalists who were honoured at the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business Journalist Awards in Dublin today.