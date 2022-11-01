Evening headlines: Bishop of Kerry apologises for priest’s sermon attacking gay people; learner driver loses €60,000 personal injury claim

An unaccompanied learner driver, who sued the garda and the state today for €60,000 damages, had been driving a 10-year-old Vauxhall Corsa that had been twice written off in the UK and crashed once in Ireland before she had bought it on Done Deal.

A man who falsely registered himself as the father of six babies to facilitate their mothers in securing Irish passports for their children has been jailed for three years.

Taoiseach responds to Loyalist threats over joint Irish and British authority in Northern Ireland

It comes amid threats from terrorists in the North if the Government continues to demand joint authority with London in the event of a continuing Stormont impasse.

Family seeking asylum challenge decision to move them from Wicklow to Mayo with one week’s notice

A family seeking asylum in Ireland has taken High Court proceedings challenging the State’s decision to move them with one week’s notice from reception accommodation in Co Wicklow to a hotel in Co Mayo.

Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch seen leaving Jonathan Dowdall’s house a week after Regency shooting, court hears

Murder accused Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch was seen leaving former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall’s house on a motorbike a week after the Regency Hotel shooting, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Revealed: the Dublin man charged with botched shooting of notorious gangster Gary ‘The Canary’ Carey

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a career criminal who was shot dead seven months later in an unrelated incident, it can be revealed. New record set with one million Irish passports issued this year For the first time the Irish Passport Service has issued one million passports in a single calendar year.

























