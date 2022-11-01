Evening headlines: Bishop of Kerry apologises for priest’s sermon attacking gay people; learner driver loses €60,000 personal injury claim

Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne has apologised for derogatory comments made by Fr Sean Sheehy that resulted in over 30 parishioners walking out of Mass at St Mary’s Church in Listowel at the weekend.
Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances this morning.
An unaccompanied learner driver, who sued the garda and the state today for €60,000 damages, had been driving a 10-year-old Vauxhall Corsa that had been twice written off in the UK and crashed once in Ireland before she had bought it on Done Deal.
A man who falsely registered himself as the father of six babies to facilitate their mothers in securing Irish passports for their children has been jailed for three years.
It comes amid threats from terrorists in the North if the Government continues to demand joint authority with London in the event of a continuing Stormont impasse.
A family seeking asylum in Ireland has taken High Court proceedings challenging the State’s decision to move them with one week’s notice from reception accommodation in Co Wicklow to a hotel in Co Mayo.
Murder accused Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch was seen leaving former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall’s house on a motorbike a week after the Regency Hotel shooting, the Special Criminal Court has heard.
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a career criminal who was shot dead seven months later in an unrelated incident, it can be revealed.
For the first time the Irish Passport Service has issued one million passports in a single calendar year.