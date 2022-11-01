| 9.8°C Dublin

Evening headlines: Bishop of Kerry apologises for priest’s sermon attacking gay people; learner driver loses €60,000 personal injury claim

Fr Sean Sheehy. Expand

Close

Fr Sean Sheehy.

Fr Sean Sheehy.

Fr Sean Sheehy.

Bishop of Kerry apologises for priest’s sermon attacking gay people

Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne has apologised for derogatory comments made by Fr Sean Sheehy that resulted in over 30 parishioners walking out of Mass at St Mary’s Church in Listowel at the weekend.

Gardaí investigating following discovery of man’s body outside property in Co Monaghan

Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances this morning.

Learner driver loses €60,000 personal injury claim after collision with Garda car

An unaccompanied learner driver, who sued the garda and the state today for €60,000 damages, had been driving a 10-year-old Vauxhall Corsa that had been twice written off in the UK and crashed once in Ireland before she had bought it on Done Deal.

Gareth O'Callaghan vows to find trick-or-treaters who kicked his dog

Man jailed for three years for falsely registering as the father of six babies so their mothers could get Irish passports for their children

A man who falsely registered himself as the father of six babies to facilitate their mothers in securing Irish passports for their children has been jailed for three years.

Taoiseach responds to Loyalist threats over joint Irish and British authority in Northern Ireland

It comes amid threats from terrorists in the North if the Government continues to demand joint authority with London in the event of a continuing Stormont impasse.

Family seeking asylum challenge decision to move them from Wicklow to Mayo with one week’s notice

A family seeking asylum in Ireland has taken High Court proceedings challenging the State’s decision to move them with one week’s notice from reception accommodation in Co Wicklow to a hotel in Co Mayo.

Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch seen leaving Jonathan Dowdall’s house a week after Regency shooting, court hears

Murder accused Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch was seen leaving former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall’s house on a motorbike a week after the Regency Hotel shooting, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Revealed: the Dublin man charged with botched shooting of notorious gangster Gary ‘The Canary’ Carey

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a career criminal who was shot dead seven months later in an unrelated incident, it can be revealed.

New record set with one million Irish passports issued this year

For the first time the Irish Passport Service has issued one million passports in a single calendar year.















Daily Digest Newsletter

Get today’s news headlines, opinion, sport and more direct to your inbox at 7.30am every morning, and every evening, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required




Most Watched

Most Read

  1. Evening news: All-Star awards in photos as David Clifford and Diarmaid Byrnes take home top prizes; manager sacked after he drank himself ‘unconscious’ on premises awarded €40,000
  2. Evening headlines: Lynsey Bennett remembered for bravery at funeral service; Donald Trump Jr condemned for ‘sick’ post mocking Pelosi attack
  3. Evening news: Arrested motorist ‘squeezed garda’s crotch’, court told; ‘white gold’ could be hidden in Ireland’s stone walls
  4. Today's headlines: ‘Load of horses***e' – Dr Tony Holohan’s reaction to Government's pandemic plan; and ‘mastermind’ in killing of Irene White ‘will be charged this year’
  5. News headlines Ireland: Vaccinated pupils won’t have to miss school over close contact, and temperatures in Europe close to hitting 50C
Privacy