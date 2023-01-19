Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.
A New Mexico prosecutor on Thursday charged actor Alec Baldwin and others in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Western "Rust."
A coroner issued a stark warning over the dangers posed by dogs to young children after an inquest into the death of a four-month-old girl who was fatally mauled as she slept by the family's pet terrier.
Gardaí were called to a meeting of the board of management at Wilson’s Hospital School where it was due to consider the case of suspended teacher Enoch Burke after members of the Burke family began shouting objections to the meeting going ahead due to the absence of the board's chairman John Rogers.
Argos has announced it will close its 34 stores in Ireland, ending all operations here including online by the end of June this year.
A violent criminal who was only recently released from prison after trying to “butcher” a garda has been arrested over a serious knife attack.
Any asylum seeker arriving into Ireland for the next month may have to live on the streets as there is a “very real risk” government will not be able to accommodate them, Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has said.
A paralympian refused entry to a Dublin restaurant because he uses a guide dog, has said “enough is enough” as these incidents happen “quite a lot”.
Keem Bay on Achill Island strand has been named ‘Ireland’s Best Beach’ in our Reader Travel Awards for 2023 (the full results of which will be published in this Saturday’s Weekend magazine and on Independent.ie).
A boy who fractured his arm when his zip allegedly got caught in a washing machine door has settled his High Court action for €25,000.
A farmer who is accused of murdering his aunt following a long-running dispute over land took a shotgun from his jeep and repeated, "I can't deal with this" after he ran over the 76-year-old in his agricultural teleporter, the Central Criminal Court has heard.