Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over death of Halyna Hutchins on set of ‘Rust’ film

A New Mexico prosecutor on Thursday charged actor Alec Baldwin and others in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Western "Rust."

Four-month-old fatally mauled by rescue dog after it became jealous, court hears

A coroner issued a stark warning over the dangers posed by dogs to young children after an inquest into the death of a four-month-old girl who was fatally mauled as she slept by the family's pet terrier.

Gardaí called as members of Enoch Burke’s family chant during school disciplinary meeting

Gardaí were called to a meeting of the board of management at Wilson’s Hospital School where it was due to consider the case of suspended teacher Enoch Burke after members of the Burke family began shouting objections to the meeting going ahead due to the absence of the board's chairman John Rogers.

Why Argos took the shock decision to leave Ireland

Argos has announced it will close its 34 stores in Ireland, ending all operations here including online by the end of June this year.

Criminal jailed for trying to ‘butcher’ garda is arrested over serious knife attack in Dublin

A violent criminal who was only recently released from prison after trying to “butcher” a garda has been arrested over a serious knife attack.

‘Very real risk’ asylum seekers arriving in coming weeks will be living on the streets, Roderic O’Gorman admits

Any asylum seeker arriving into Ireland for the next month may have to live on the streets as there is a “very real risk” government will not be able to accommodate them, Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has said.

‘Enough is enough’: Paralympian Martin Gordon and guide dog refused entry to restaurants, taxis and even the Luas

A paralympian refused entry to a Dublin restaurant because he uses a guide dog, has said “enough is enough” as these incidents happen “quite a lot”.

Ireland’s Top 10 beaches for 2023 revealed – here’s where to find ‘a taste of Irish paradise’

Keem Bay on Achill Island strand has been named ‘Ireland’s Best Beach’ in our Reader Travel Awards for 2023 (the full results of which will be published in this Saturday’s Weekend magazine and on Independent.ie).

Boy who fractured arm when zip allegedly got caught in washing machine door settles case for €25,000

A boy who fractured his arm when his zip allegedly got caught in a washing machine door has settled his High Court action for €25,000.

Murder accused farmer took shotgun from jeep and repeated ‘I can’t deal with this’ after running over his aunt, court told

A farmer who is accused of murdering his aunt following a long-running dispute over land took a shotgun from his jeep and repeated, "I can't deal with this" after he ran over the 76-year-old in his agricultural teleporter, the Central Criminal Court has heard.